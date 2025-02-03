Beyonce Net Worth: Check out Grammy winner's assets, brand endorsements and career milestones

Beyoncé created history by becoming the first black woman in history to win the 'best country album award' for 'Cowboy Carter'. Here's a look at her life from a young girl in Houstan to becoming a global icon

Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 3, 2025, 10:28 AM IST

Already recognized as the most-awarded artist in Grammy history—a title she secured in 2023 with Renaissance—Beyoncé further extended her record at the 2025 ceremony. With two additional wins, her total Grammy count reached 34. She also made history as the first Black woman to win Best Country Album for Cowboy Carter

Beyoncé’s journey to superstardom began long before she became the face of Destiny’s Child. At just eight years old, she joined a girl group called Girl’s Tyme, which performed in talent shows around Houston. The group later evolved into Destiny’s Child, gaining mainstream recognition with their 1997 major-label debut. By the early 2000s, Beyoncé had already cemented her place in the music industry, and in 2001, she embarked on her solo career

As of 2024, Beyoncé’s estimated net worth stands at $760 million, according to Forbes. Over the years, her wealth has been accumulated through music sales, global tours, business ventures, and endorsements. Her husband, rapper Jay-Z, boasts an even higher net worth, estimated at $2.5 billion, making their combined wealth exceed $3 billion

A significant portion of Beyoncé’s fortune comes from her music career. She has released nine studio albums, five live albums, and multiple compilation and soundtrack albums. With over 114 million singles sold in the U.S. and approximately 200 million records sold worldwide, her music has been a commercial success.

However, her tours have proven to be the biggest financial contributor. Her 2023 Renaissance World Tour alone generated $579 million across 56 shows, with a record-breaking $16.5 million earned from a single concert at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Prior to that, her Formation World Tour in 2016 set a record as the highest-grossing tour by a Black artist, bringing in $256 million

Beyond music, Beyoncé has built a strong presence as a businesswoman. In 2010, she founded Parkwood Entertainment, a multifaceted company managing projects in video production, marketing, and music. The company has been behind several of her film and tour productions, including Cadillac Records, Obsessed, and The Mrs. Carter Show World Tour

In 2016, Beyoncé launched her athleisure brand, Ivy Park, in collaboration with Adidas. Although the partnership ended in 2023 due to creative differences, the brand saw major success in 2021, generating $93 million in sales. However, declining sales led to its discontinuation the following year.

Following Ivy Park’s closure, Beyoncé entered the beauty industry. In 2023, she introduced her perfume line, Cé Noir, followed by her haircare brand, Cécred, in February 2024. She expressed that the brand was born from years of research and was created to address the specific needs of textured hair, prioritizing scientific innovation and product quality.

Beyoncé has also amassed wealth through lucrative brand deals. Her first major endorsement came in 2012 when she signed a multi-year deal with PepsiCo. The partnership not only included traditional advertising but also funded her creative projects. At the time, she emphasized how the deal allowed her to work with a brand that embraced artistic evolution without compromising her creativity.

In 2018, she partnered with Netflix for a three-project deal worth $60 million, including the documentary Homecoming, which showcased the making of her Coachella performance. She has also collaborated with high-end brands such as Tiffany & Co., Swatch Group, Balmain, and Levi Strauss & Co

