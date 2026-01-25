Govinda’s fans have long awaited his son Yashvardhan Ahuja’s Bollywood launch, and the moment has arrived as he begins shooting for his debut film, directed by Sajid Khan of Housefull fame franchise.

The shooting of the first film of Yashvardhan Ahuja, son of Govinda, famously known as Hero No. 1, has begun. With this film, popular Bollywood director Sajid Khan is returning to the world of direction. After delivering three consecutive hit films, Sajid, who was on a long break, is now making a comeback with his new film 'Hundred'. The special thing is that while all his previous films, except his debut, were in the comedy genre, his new film is going to be a horror. According to information, Sajid Khan secretly started shooting for this new film on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami on Friday, January 23, at Film City in Mumbai.

Govinda's son Yashvardhan Ahuja's first film

Yashvardhan Ahuja, son of Govinda and Sunita Ahuja, is stepping into Bollywood with 'Hundred', being directed by Sajid Khan. Opposite Yashvardhan in this film will be Nitanshi Goel, who made her Bollywood debut with 'Laapataa Ladies' released in 2024 and won the Filmfare and IIFA Award for Best Actress. Later, Nitanshi was also seen in the Ajay Devgn starrer 'Maidaan'.

Who is producing Govinda's son's first film?

Govinda's son Yashvardhan's first film 'Hundred' is being produced by Amar Butala, who has previously been associated with 'Mission Majnu', 'Mission Mangal', 'Kesari', 'Total Dhamaal', 'Tubelight', and 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'. He was also the associate producer of the Sajid Khan-directed film 'Himmatwala' (2013). Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms are also associated with this project.

Sajid Khan's first film was a horror

Sajid Khan started his career as a director with the horror genre film 'Darna Zaroori Hai', which was released in 2006. Later, he delivered three consecutive hit films: 'Heyy Babyy' (2007), 'Housefull' (2010), and 'Housefull 2' (2012). However, his last two films, 'Himmatwala' (2013) and 'Humshakals' (2014), proved to be disasters. In 2018, when the #MeToo campaign was prevalent in the country, several women accused Sajid Khan of sexual harassment, after which he has been largely absent from the industry. Now, it remains to be seen how his return to the screen will be.