Govinda expressed pride for his son Yash Ahuja's upcoming Bollywood debut, calling him 'exceptionally talented'. Yash will be launched alongside his mother, Sunita Ahuja, in a film produced by Ektaa Kapoor, slated for a September release.

Actor Govinda has shared his excitement as his son, Yash Ahuja, gets ready to make his Bollywood debut. The actor said he hopes Yash goes on to achieve even more success than he has. Speaking at the press conference of his upcoming film 'Roopa', Govinda praised his son's talent.

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'He's Exceptionally Talented'

Calling Yash "exceptionally talented" and saying he is on "another level" technically, the actor said he has full faith in his son's abilities. "I really hope he succeeds more than I have. I've seen his work, and honestly, he's exceptionally talented. Technically, he's on another level. Whether it's acting, dancing, action, or just his overall personality, he has so much to offer. I genuinely hope he goes on to achieve even more than I have," Govinda said.

Mother-Son Duo to Debut in Ektaa Kapoor's Film

Yash will make his Bollywood debut alongside his mother, Sunita Ahuja. The mother-son duo will be launched in a film backed by producer Ektaa Kapoor. Speaking to ANI, Sunita shared details about the project. She said the film is expected to release in September and revealed that she will be playing Yash's mother on screen as well.

"Main Yash ke saath picture kar rahi hoon. September mein picture release hogi. Main Ektaa Kapoor ko bahut pyaar karti hoon. Unki wajah se maine Netflix ka show kiya, aur main unse bahut pyaar karti hoon. Woh bhi mujhe bahut pyaar karti hain. Yash ki picture mein main uski maa ka hi role kar rahi hoon... Shayad industry mein pehli baar aisa hoga ki maa aur beta ek saath launch ho rahe hain. (I'm working on a film with Yash, which is slated to release in September. I have immense love and respect for Ekta Kapoor. It was because of her that I did a Netflix show, and we share a wonderful bond. In Yash's film, I'm playing his mother. Perhaps I think it's the first time in the industry that a mother and son are being launched together)," she shared.

A Family in Showbiz

Notably, Sunita and Govinda's daughter, Tina, has already tried her hand at acting. She made her Bollywood debut in the 2015 film Second Hand Husband. Meanwhile, Sunita was recently seen in Netflix's captive reality show Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa, where she formed close bonds with several contestants, especially actor Ram Kapoor. (ANI)