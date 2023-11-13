Govardhan Puja 2023 Date and Time: When is Govardhan Puja after Diwali? Puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, timing

Govardhan Puja 2023, celebrated after Diwali, honors Lord Krishna and Govardhan Parvat. Falling on November 14, the puja timing is 6:43 am to 8:52 am. Puja vidhi involves creating Govardhan Parvat, offering various items, and preparing 56 bhog

Govardhan Puja 2023: Date, Timing, Puja Vidhi, Bhog, and Samagri

The sacred Hindu festival of Govardhan Puja, also known as Annakoot Puja, is celebrated following Diwali and preceding Bhai Dooj. This day is dedicated to the worship of Lord Krishna and Govardhan Parvat. In Maharashtra, it is observed as Bali Pratipada or Bali Padwa. Devotees prepare a variety of food made from grains and offer it to Lord Krishna. Here is all you need to know about Govardhan Puja 2023, including its date, timing, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, bhog, and samagri.

Govardhan Puja 2023 Date: Govardhan Puja falls on the Pratipada tithi of Kartik month, often a day before Amavasya Tithi in the Hindu calendar. While the festival usually aligns with the day after Diwali Puja, the exact date can vary depending on the commencement of Pratipada Tithi. This year, Govardhan Puja is on November 14, according to Drik Panchang.

Govardhan Puja 2023 Shubh Muhurat and Timing: The puja will commence at 6:43 am and conclude at 8:52 am on November 14, lasting for 2 hours and 9 minutes. The Pratipada tithi begins at 2:56 pm on November 13 and ends at 2:36 pm on November 14.

Govardhan Puja 2023 Puja Vidhi, Bhog, and Puja Samagri: During Govardhan Puja, create Govardhan Parvat using cow dung in your courtyard. Light a lamp and worship Lord Govardhan, offering rice, kheer, batashe, water, milk, paan, Kesar, and flowers. After arranging all the samagri, pray to Lord Krishna. Prepare 56 or 108 types of food items and offer them as bhog to God.

For the bhog, you will need sweets for the deity, incense sticks, fresh flowers for garlands, roli, rice, and cow dung. Devotees traditionally prepare 56 food items called Chappan Bhog. Panchamrit, made with honey, curd, sugar, nuts, and tulsi leaves, is also prepared. Puja samagri includes wheat, rice, Panchamrit, Annakutta sabzi (made with various vegetables), and curry (made of gram flour and leafy vegetables). The curry, Panchamrit, and sabzi are offered to Lord Krishna, and the Panchamrit is later distributed to devotees after being offered to God.

As you immerse yourself in the festivities, may Govardhan Puja bring joy, prosperity, and divine blessings to you and your loved ones.