Happy Kali Puja 2023 wishes: Messages, greetings, Facebook/WhatsApp status and quotes to share on Shyama Pujo

Kali Puja 2023 or Shyama Pujo: Here are some amazing and lovely wishes, greetings, quotes and WhatsApp and Facebook statuses that you can share with your loved ones.

Kali Puja 2023 or Shyama Pujo is today (November 12) this year. Kali Pujo is celebrated with a lot of pomp to commemorate the victory of good over evil in West Bengal and many other states in India. The Hindu months of Kartika or Ashwayuja, which correspond to late October and late November in the Gregorian calendar, are when Kali Puja is held on the new moon day. It's noteworthy to note that Kali Puja usually occurs one day before or on the same day as Diwali. This year, November 12 will see the celebration of both Diwali and Kali Puja.

The fact that Kali Puja is observed at midnight is what distinguishes it from other pujas, such as Mahanisha Puja or Shyama Puja. On Diwali, Kali Puja is frequently followed by Lakshmi Puja during the day.

Here are some greetings, quotes, wishes, and status messages to share with your friends and family on Kali Puja 2023:

Kali Puja: Messages and greetings

Let’s make the auspicious festival of Kali Puja beautiful and memorable for everyone. Enjoy this day to the fullest with your friends and family.

I pray that Maa Kali gives you the strength and courage to fight all evil. Have a happy and blessed year!

May Maa Kali give you the courage to face all the challenges and be victorious.

I hope that no hurdles can stop you from reaching your goals. Warmest wishes to you and your family on Kali puja.

May Goddess Kali subtract all your negativity and add joy to your life.

May Goddess Kali subtract all the negativity from your life. Add an abundance of joy to your life. Happy Kali Puja!

May Maa Kali fill your life with happiness, prosperity, and good fortune.

Maa Kali is the symbol of strength and good over evil. May she bless you and your family with abundant strength. Happy Kali Puja.

On this auspicious occasion, I wish you are blessed with prosperity and success by Maa Kali. HAPPY KALI PUJA 2021.

May Maa bless you with happiness all the year through! Wishing you a happy Kali Puja.

May Maa bring joy to you and your loved ones. May the Divine blessings of Maa Kali be with you always. Happy Kali Puja.

May the Kali Puja diminish all the darkness in your life. May Maa’s blessings fulfil all your wishes and desires.

Kali Puja Wishes

May Maa Kali shower you with her choicest blessings during the festival. May you forget all your worries and stress on this day.

May Maa Kali give you the courage to face all the challenges and be victorious. I hope that no hurdles can stop you from reaching your goals. Warmest wishes to you and your family.

Kali Puja is incomplete without good food, family, and sweets. May you have all this and enjoy the day!

Kali Puja 2023: Facebook/WhatsApp status and quotes

Kali is the destroyer of all impurities, and her divine fire purifies our body, mind, and soul.

May Maa Kali’s blessings be with us always, guiding us towards enlightenment and spiritual growth.

On the special occasion of Kali Puja, I wish that all our days are blessed by Maa Kali and we find the best of the strength to move ahead in life.

Maa Kali has always been there to protect us and impart our strength. Let us thank her for all her support. Happy Kali Puja!

Fortunate is the one who has learned to admire, but not to envy. Good wishes for a joyous Kali Puja, with plenty of peace and prosperity.

On the occasion of Kali Puja, I hope that you always keep faith in Maa and keep moving ahead in life. Happy Kali Puja!!

On the occasion of Kali puja, I send you all my best wishes to you and your family. May you have a blessed and joyful celebration. Happy Kali Puja!

Make the Kali Puja celebrations more meaningful by promising to be as strong and courageous as Maa Kali. Happy Kali Puja to you and your family!