    Good news for Prabhas, Anushka Shetty's fans; Baahubali couple to do movie together? Read this

    The reunion of Anushka Shetty and Prabhas on the big screen will cause joy for all of their fans and moviegoers. Their chemistry and acting abilities have proven to be a great mix in the past, and anticipation for their new project is vital.

    First Published Jul 31, 2023, 11:15 AM IST

    Prabhas and Anushka Shetty are a well-known on-screen couple. They have a massive fan base among southern audiences. The couple previously worked together on Billa, Mirchi, and Baahubali Parts 1 and 2 and became well-known for their on-screen chemistry. Their fans are dying to see them on the big screen together again, and it appears like their dream may be granted. The dynamic combo of Anushka Shetty and Prabhas is poised to share the silver screen once more, which can only be regarded as a treat for fans.

    Shobu Yarlagadda, the producer of Baahubali, is rumoured to be creating another film starring Prabhas and Anushka. He is planning another big-budget production and would want to cast this fantastic on-screen duo in significant parts. If this is true, we will soon see their hot chemistry on the big screen again. Fans of the couple would like to see them on the big screen together again. 

    Suppose these great performers, who have received high accolades for their onscreen chemistry in prior collaborations, are regrouping for a forthcoming production. In that case, it will be an epic project with record-breaking box office revenues. The announcement has put the film business and its fans into a frenzy, with everyone anxiously awaiting the magic that these two stars will produce together. 

    The on-screen chemistry between Anushka Shetty and Prabhas has played a crucial role in the success of their past collaborations. Their smouldering chemistry was most prominent in the Baahubali franchise, when they played the legendary roles of Devasena and Amarendra Baahubali. Their performances captivated audiences, contributing significantly to the movie' huge global popularity. An official confirmation is still pending.

    On the professional front, Prabhas is looking forward to the September 28 release of Salaar. Prashanth Neel directs the film. He also has Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin.

