Golmaal 5: Rohit Shetty CONFIRMS it will be bigger and grander than other films; read details

“Golmaal 5 will happen for sure. Looking at the response, I will have to make it a little soon. I think you will get Golmaal 5 in the next 2 years, " says Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty, well known for his Singham and Golmaal franchises, recently revealed his ideas for the fifth chapter of the Golmaal series. The fourth film in the series, Golmaal Again, was released in 2017. Rohit is now preparing for the launching of his online series Indian Police Force. The show will include Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi in major roles. Meanwhile, he is filming Singham Again, which stars Ajay Devgn.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Rohit Shetty discusses his ideas for Golmaal 5 and other projects. ''Golmaal 5 will happen for sure. Looking at the response, I will have to make it a little soon. I think you will get Golmaal 5 in the next 2 years,'' he said.

Clarifying more about the Golmaal series, the filmmaker added, ''I think cinema in today’s time has to be grand and bigger than the likes of All The Best and Golmaal, which I made back in the day. By big, I don’t mean action. I can’t add action in Golmaal, but I can amp up the scale in the genre. There are so many fans of Golmaal, and I am making this brand for the fans. The next Golmaal film has to be bigger, and better though it’s a comedy franchise.''

He also discussed the upcoming Singham episode, which is set to be published on Independence Day this year. ''I keep making bigger films. Singham Again is 10 times bigger than the first Singham. IPF is almost as big as Sooryavanshim,'' he said.