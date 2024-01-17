Sonam Kapoor lost 20kgs of post-partum weight; Actress shares journey

Entertainment
Sonam Kapoor's postpartum metamorphosis unfolds: shedding 20 kgs in 16 months, she champions health over haste, inspiring new moms with a mindful and steady approach
Sonam Kapoor, embracing motherhood in August 2022, prioritizes parenting alongside her professional commitments
The actress shares her gradual post-pregnancy weight loss journey, focusing on health and nutrition
Sonam reveals her progress in a post-workout mirror reel, shedding 20 kgs with a goal of 6 more
Sonam emphasizes a steady approach, avoiding crash diets and extreme workouts, opting for consistent self-care
Reflecting on her postpartum experience, Sonam expresses gratitude for her body's resilience without resorting to drastic measures
Last year, Sonam highlights her focus on health while breastfeeding, debunking the need for extreme diets
Married to Anand Ahuja in 2018, Sonam returns to acting post-maternity with the film "Blind" and has more projects in the pipeline