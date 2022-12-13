Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Golden Globes 2023 nominations: RRR, Avatar: The Way of Water, House of the Dragon, Top Gun: Maverick, more

    The Golden Globe Awards are one of the most well-known award shows, frequently making headlines. View the entire list of nominations.
     

    First Published Dec 13, 2022, 10:10 AM IST

    The Golden Globe Awards 2023 will honour the finest in film and television, and the full nominees is out. Some of the major candidates for this year's ceremony are Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, Netflix's Glass Onion, Joseph Kosinski's Top Gun: Maverick with Tom Cruise, and others.

    Who will host the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards?
    Jerrod Carmichael will host this year's awards show, it was just announced. Carmichael, who earned an Emmy for his programme Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel in September, follows in the footsteps of past hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, Ricky Gervais, Seth Meyers, and Jimmy Fallon.

    Also Read: ‘Proud moment for India’ as Rajamouli’s RRR bags 2 nominations at Golden Globes: Alia Bhatt shares the news

    Martin McDonagh's The Banshees of Inisherin received the most nominations, including best musical or comedy picture, as well as nominations for director, screenplay, soundtrack, and acting for Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon, and Barry Keoghan.

    Abbott Elementary, ABC's musical/comedy series, leads the way with five nominations, including best musical or comedy series and accolades for performers Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams. Both Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph have been nominated for best supporting actress. House of the Dragon was nominated for two awards: best drama and best actress (Emma D'Arcy). However, Matt Smith did not receive a nomination.

    The Golden Globes will air on NBC and Peacock on Tuesday, January 10, from 5 to 8 p.m. PT/8 to 11 p.m. ET. Jerrod Carmichael, a comedian, will host the show.

    Also Read: Is Salman Khan dating 32-year-old Pooja Hegde? Here's what we know

    Scroll down to see the Golden Globe nominees for 2023.

    Golden Globes 2023 Nominations (Films)
    Best Motion Picture, Drama
    Avatar: The Way Of Water
    Elvis
    The Fabelmans
    Tar
    Top Gun: Maverick

    Best Picture, Musical, or Comedy
    Babylon
    The Banshees Of Inisherin
    Everything Everywhere All At Once
    Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
    Triangle Of Sadness

     Best Picture (Non-English Language)
    All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
    Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
    Close (Belgium)
    Decision to Leave (South Korea)
    RRR (India)

    Best Original Song
    Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, "Lift Me Up" by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler
    Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, "Ciao Papa" by Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro
    RRR, "Naatu Naatu" by Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj
    Top Gun: Maverick, "Hold My Hand" by Lady Gaga, Bloodpop, Benjamin Rice
    Where the Crawdads Sing, "Carolina" by Taylor Swift

    Best Director, Motion Picture
    James Cameron (Avatar: The Way of Water) 
    Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once) 
    Baz Luhrmann (Elvis) 
    Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin) 
    Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)

    Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
    Tár (Focus Features) — Todd Field 
    Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24) — Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert 
    The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures) — Martin McDonagh 
    Women Talking (MGM/United Artists Releasing) — Sarah Polley 
    The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures) — Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushne

    Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
    Austin Butler (Elvis) 
    Brendan Fraser (The Whale) 
    Hugh Jackman (The Son)
    Bill Nighy (Living) 
    Jeremy Pope (The Inspection)

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
    Cate Blanchett (Tár) 
    Olivia Colman (Empire of Light) 
    Viola Davis (The Woman King) 
    Ana de Armas (Blonde) 
    Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)  

    Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
    Diego Calva (Babylon) 
    Daniel Craig (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery)
    Adam Driver (White Noise) 
    Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin) 
    Ralph Fiennes (The Menu) 

    Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture
    Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) 
    Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin) 
    Brad Pitt (Babylon)
    Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once) 
    Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse)

    Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture
    Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) 
    Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin) 
    Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once) 
    Dolly De Leon (Triangle of Sadness)
    Carey Mulligan (She Said)

    Golden Globe 2023 Nominations (Television)
    Best Television Series, Drama
    Better Call Saul (AMC) 
    The Crown (Netflix) 
    House of the Dragon (HBO) 
    Ozark (Netflix) 
    Severance (Apple TV+) 

    Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
    Abbott Elementary (ABC) 
    The Bear (FX)
    Hacks (HBO Max)
    Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) 
    Wednesday (Netflix) 

    Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
    Jeff Bridges (The Old Man) 
    Kevin Costner (Yellowstone)
    Diego Luna (Andor)
    Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
    Adam Scott (Severance)

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
    Emma D’Arcy (House of the Dragon) 
    Laura Linney (Ozark) 
    Imelda Staunton (The Crown)
    Hilary Swank (Alaska Daily)
    Zendaya (Euphoria)

    Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
    Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”) 
    Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”) 
    Selena Gomez (“Only Murders in the Building”) 
    Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”) 
    Jean Smart (“Hacks”) 

    Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
    Donald Glover (“Atlanta”) 
    Bill Hader (“Barry”) 
    Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”) 
    Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”) 
    Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”) 

    Best Supporting Actor, Television
    John Lithgow (“The Old Man”) 
    Jonathan Pryce (“The Crown”) 
    John Turturro (“Severance”) 
    Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”) 
    Henry Winkler (“Barry”)

    Best Supporting Actress, Television
    Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”) 
    Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”) 
    Julia Garner (“Ozark”) 
    Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”) 
    Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”) 

    Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television
    “Black Bird” (Apple TV+) 
    “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix) 
    “The Dropout” (Hulu) 
    “Pam & Tommy” (Hulu) 
    “The White Lotus” (HBO) 


    Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television
    Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”) 
    Colin Firth (“The Staircase”) 
    Andrew Garfield (“Under the Banner of Heaven”) 
    Evan Peters (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”) 
    Sebastian Stan (“Pam & Tommy”) 

    Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television
    Jessica Chastain (“George and Tammy”) 
    Julia Garner (“Inventing Anna”) 
    Lily James (“Pam & Tommy”) 
    Julia Roberts (“Gaslit”) 
    Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”).

