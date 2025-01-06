Golden Globe Awards 2025: Jean Smart to Jessica Gunning make big win; Check full list of winners

The 82nd Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Nikki Glaser, featured top nominations for Emilia Pérez and The Brutalist. Payal Kapadia made history with a director nomination. Here's the full list of winners.

The 82nd Golden Globe Awards are set to be held live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, with comedian Nikki Glaser stepping in as host. In India, viewers can catch the entire ceremony live on Lionsgate Play. Leading the nominations for films is Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Pérez with 10 nominations, followed by The Brutalist with seven and Conclave with six. On television, The Bear, Shogun, and Only Murders in the Building lead the pack with the most nods.

This year’s ceremony also brings a historic moment for Indian cinema, with Payal Kapadia nominated for Best Director, potentially becoming the first person from India to win in this category. Fans in India eagerly look forward to the event, with Lionsgate Play offering exclusive streaming access to the prestigious awards night. The anticipation is building as everyone wonders who will emerge victorious.

Here is the list of winners in bold:



Motion picture (drama)

“The Brutalist”

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Nickel Boys”

“September 5”

Motion picture (comedy or musical)

“Anora”

“Challengers”

“Emilia Pérez”

“A Real Pain”

“The Substance”

“Wicked”

Actor (drama)

Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”

Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”

Daniel Craig, “Queer”

Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”

Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”

Sebastian Stan, “The Apprentice”

Actor (comedy or musical)

Jesse Eisenberg, “A Real Pain”

Hugh Grant, “Heretic”

Gabriel LaBelle, “Saturday Night”

Jesse Plemons, “Kinds of Kindness”

Glen Powell, “Hit Man”

Sebastian Stan, “A Different Man” - Winner

Actress (drama)

Pamela Anderson, “The Last Showgirl”

Angelina Jolie, “Maria”

Nicole Kidman, “Babygirl”

Tilda Swinton, “The Room Next Door”

Fernanda Torres, “I’m Still Here”

Kate Winslet, “Lee”

Actress (comedy or musical)

Amy Adams, “Nightbitch”

Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”

Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez”

Mikey Madison, “Anora”

Demi Moore, “The Substance” - Winner

Zendaya, “Challengers”

Supporting actor

Yura Borisov, “Anora”

Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain” - Winner

Edward Norton's “A Complete Unknown”

Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist”

Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice”

Denzel Washington, “Gladiator II”

Supporting actress

Selena Gomez, “Emilia Pérez”

Ariana Grande, “Wicked”

Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist”

Margaret Qualley, “The Substance”

Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave”

Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez” - Winner

Director

Jacques Audiard, “Emilia Pérez”

Sean Baker, “Anora”

Edward Berger, “Conclave”

Brady Corbet, “The Brutalist” - Winner

Coralie Fargeat, “The Substance”

Payal Kapadia, “All We Imagine as Light”

Screenplay

Jacques Audiard, “Emilia Pérez”

Sean Baker, “Anora”

Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold, “The Brutalist”

Jesse Eisenberg, “A Real Pain”

Coralie Fargeat, “The Substance”

Peter Straughan, “Conclave” - Winner

Score

Volker Bertelmann, “Conclave”

Daniel Blumberg, “The Brutalist”

Kris Bowers, “The Wild Robot””

Clément Ducol, Camille, “Emilia Pérez”

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, “Challengers” - Winner

Hans Zimmer, “Dune: Part Two”

Song

“Beautiful That Way” from “The Last Showgirl”

“Compress/Repress” from “Challengers”

“El Mal” from Emilia Pérez” - Winner

“Forbidden Road” from “Better Man”

“Kiss the Sky” from “The Wild Robot”

“Mi Camino” from “Emilia Pérez”

Animated feature

“Flow” - Winner

“Inside Out 2”

“Memoir of a Snail”

“Moana 2”

“Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”

“The Wild Robot”

Non-English-language film

“All We Imagine as Light”

“Emilia Pérez” - Winner

“The Girl with the Needle”

“I’m Still Here”

“The Seed of the Sacred Fig”

“Vermiglio”

Cinematic Box Office Achievement

“Alien: Romulus”

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”

“Deadpool & Wolverine”

“Gladiator II”

“Inside Out 2”

“Twisters”

“Wicked” - Winner

“The Wild Robot”

TV series (drama)

“The Day of the Jackal”

“The Diplomat”

“Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

“Shogun”

“Slow Horses”

“Squid Game”

TV series (comedy or musical)

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear” - Winner

“The Gentlemen”

“Hacks”

“Nobody Wants This”

“Only Murders in the Building”

TV series (limited or TV movie)

“Baby Reindeer”

“Disclaimer”

“Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

“The Penguin”

“Ripley”

“True Detective: Night Country”

TV actor (drama)

Donald Glover, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Day of the Jackal”

Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun” - Winner

Billy Bob Thornton, “Landman”

TV actor (comedy)

Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”

Ted Danson, “A Man on the Inside”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

TV actor (limited series or TV movie)

Colin Farrell, “The Penguin” - Winner

Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer”

Kevin Kline, “Disclaimer”

Cooper Koch, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Ewan McGregor, “A Gentleman in Moscow”

Andrew Scott, “Ripley”

TV actress (drama)

Kathy Bates, “Matlock”

Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon”

Maya Erskine, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

Keira Knightley, “Black Doves”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Anna Sawai, “Shōgun”

TV actress (comedy)

Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Kathryn Hahn, “Agatha All Along”

Jean Smart, “Hacks” - Winner

TV actress (limited series or TV movie)

Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”

Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country” - Winner

Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”

Sofía Vergara, “Griselda”

Naomi Watts, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”

Kate Winslet, “The Regime”

Supporting actor

Tadanobu Asano, “Shōgun” - Winner

Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”

Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses,”

Diego Luna, “La Máquina”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Supporting actress

Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Dakota Fanning, “Ripley”

Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer” - Winner

Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”

Kali Reis, “True Detective: Night Country”

Stand-up comedy performance

Jamie Foxx, “What Had Happened Was”

Nikki Glaser, “Someday You’ll Die”

Seth Meyers, “Dad Man Walking”

Adam Sandler, “Love You”

Ali Wong, “Single Lady” - Winner

Ramy Youssef, “More Feelings”

