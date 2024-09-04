Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    120 Bahadur: Farhan Akhtar announces new film, returns to acting after three years

    After a three-year absence from acting, Farhan Akhtar has announced his return with a new movie titled 120 Bahadur.

    120 Bahadur: Farhan Akhtar announces new film, returns to acting after three years RKK
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 4, 2024, 5:32 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 4, 2024, 5:32 PM IST

    Farhan Akhtar is not just a terrific filmmaker, but also an incredible performer, having given standout performances in films such as Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, Rock On, and many others. His most recent screen appearance was in the 2021 OTT film Toofan, co-starring Mrunal Thakur. After a three-year absence from acting, Farhan has announced his return with a new movie titled 120 Bahadur.

    Farhan Akhtar's Instagram post 

    Farhan published a motion graphic for 120 Bahadur on Instagram, along with a comment outlining the project's contents. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to tell the tale of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, PVC, and the soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, on film. 

    Also read: Bombay High Court refuses to give certification to Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency', actress reacts

    Celebrity reaction

    Ranveer Singh expressed his delight by commenting on Farhan's post with a variety of emojis, including heart and fire symbols, to send his best wishes for the new film.

    Also read: IIFA 2024 Technical Awards: 'Animal', 'Jawan', 'Pathaan' win big! Check out full winners list

    Professional front

    Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar is ready to return to filmmaking with Don 3, after a lengthy hiatus. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani in the key roles, and according to recent speculations, Sobhita Dhulipala from Made in Heaven will appear in a unique dance sequence. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    After Hardik Pandya, is Ananya Panday cozying up to THIS cricketer? Fans wonder, 'What about Sara?' RTM

    After Hardik Pandya, is Ananya Panday cozying up to THIS cricketer? Fans wonder, ‘What about Sara?'

    After Mollywood, Sandalwood urges Karnataka govt to form committee to probe sexual harassment complaints vkp

    After Mollywood, Sandalwood urges K'taka govt to form committee to probe sexual harassment complaints

    Why has the Bombay High Court refused to give certification to Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency'? RKK

    Bombay High Court refuses to give certification to Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency', actress reacts

    'All women teams should be formed to investigate rape cases': Actress Malavika Avinash vkp

    'All women teams should be formed to investigate rape cases': Actress Malavika Avinash

    "No point in holding grudges": Zeenat Aman on forgiving men who 'ill-treated' her RTM

    "No point in holding grudges": Zeenat Aman on forgiving men who 'ill-treated' her

    Recent Stories

    NMC reintroduces 'lesbianism, sodomy' as unnatural offences in revised medical curriculum snt

    NMC reintroduces 'lesbianism, sodomy' as unnatural offences in revised medical curriculum

    iPhone 16 series: 5 reasons you may want to ditch your current smartphone gcw

    iPhone 16 series: 5 reasons you may want to ditch your current smartphone

    Enhance your child's intelligence with these 5 morning habits RTM

    Enhance your child’s intelligence with these 5 morning habits

    SEXY photos: Tamannaah Bhatia looks stunning in off-shoulder gown; check out jaw-dropping pictures RBA

    SEXY photos: Tamannaah Bhatia looks stunning in off-shoulder gown; check out jaw-dropping pictures

    Apple set to adopt OLED displays across all iPhones by 2025: Report gcw

    Apple set to adopt OLED displays across all iPhones by 2025: Report

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon