Shreya Ghoshal Birthday: Know net worth, asset of this famous singer

Read Full Gallery

Shreya Ghoshal Birthday: Shreya Ghoshal, a popular Indian singer, turns 40 on March 12th. Best wishes to her! She is currently known as the Indian Nightingale. Many listeners are captivated by her melodious magic

Shreya Ghoshal Birthday: Shreya Ghoshal is a popular Indian singer. Best wishes to her on her 40th birthday on March 12th. She is now called the Indian Nightingale

Shreya Ghoshal's musical journey started very early. At just 14, she won the hearts of Indian viewers on the reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. She also won. She entered Bollywood in 2002. She sang five songs in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Devdas. She first received the National Award for the song Bairi Piya. Shreya Ghoshal earns a lot of money by singing. She also sings jingles in advertisements. Currently, she is seen as a judge on several reality shows

So far, Shreya has sung more than 3000 songs in 20 languages, most of which are hits. According to Lifestyle Asia, Shreya has luxurious homes in Mumbai and Kolkata. Shreya has a passion for cars. She owns a Range Rover Sport worth ₹1.69 crore to ₹2.80 crore, a BMW 5 Series worth ₹65.38 lakh, and a Mercedes-Benz S-Class worth ₹1.71 crore. Shreya has assets worth approximately ₹200 crore. Her annual income is ₹3.7 crore. Shreya Ghoshal charges ₹25 lakh per song as remuneration. ALSO READ: Shreya Ghoshal Birthday: 5 national award winning songs; success story

Latest Videos