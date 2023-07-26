Giant tattoo made as tribute to American rapper Takeoff sets Guinness World Record

A team of talented tattoo artists has achieved a remarkable feat by breaking the Guinness World Record for creating the largest tattoo artwork dedicated to the American rapper Takeoff. Collaborating from three different studios - Atlanta Ink, Iron Palm Tattoos, and Pese Noir in Atlanta, Georgia - the artists crafted a moving tribute to the late rapper on a massive piece of synthetic silicone skin.

According to Guinness World Records, the superlative tattoo measures an impressive 79 square feet and 6 square inches in area. Takeoff, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, was a member of the popular hip-hop trio Migos until his tragic passing in November 2022.

For the talented Atlanta tattoo artist JR Outlaw, this accomplishment holds special significance as he believes that tattoos leave a lasting impact on people's lives. The tribute aims to encourage reflection on Takeoff's legacy in music and his influence on the city.

Interestingly, it's not the first time that artists have honored the late rapper. Takeoff's bandmate and cousin, Offset, revealed in April that he got a large tattoo spanning the majority of his back in memory of the rapper. The tattoo featured an image of Takeoff adorned with several gold chains, accompanied by the heartfelt message, "Love you 4L and after."

The world's largest tattoo artwork dedicated to Takeoff serves as a testament to the enduring impact of his artistry and the love and respect he garnered from his peers and fans alike.