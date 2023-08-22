Ghoomer: Sachin Tendulkar says R Balki's sports drama to inspire youth

In the recently posted video, he expressed, “I just saw Ghoomer and it is an extremely inspiring movie, passion, will, and dreams jaha bhi how aha boundary lines nahi hote, any target is possible. Over the years, in real life also I have realized that there are ups and downs in life and that is exactly what this movie shows us. But through sports, we learn so many lessons, and they need not be always when you are successful. Failures, injuries, and disappointments, they teach you a lot in life and this is what this movie is about. I would say for youngsters also, this movie can teach you so much, that to never give up on life and to overcome all the challenges. There are going to be challenges, in all aspects of life there are going to be challenges, woh challenges ko jeetna mein hi toh maza hai and that is what this movie tells us.”In Tendulkar's view, Ghoomer echoes the spirit of triumphing over obstacles, making it a must-watch for all seeking motivation.

Ghoomer stars Shabana Azmi, Abhishek A Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, and Angad Bedi. The movie is directed by R Balki and produced by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Abhishek A Bachchan, Gauri Shinde, WG CDR Ramesh Pulapaka (RTRD), and Anil Naidu. It got released in theatres on the 18th of August 2023. The movie is presented by Hope Film Makers and Saraswati Entertainment.

