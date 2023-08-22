Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ghoomer: Sachin Tendulkar says R Balki's sports drama to inspire youth

    Sachin Tendulkar recently watched R Balki’s Ghoomer and shared his views on the Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher starrer. He called it a profoundly inspiring film, highlighting its portrayal of unwavering determination and dreams that transcend boundaries. 

    Ghoomer Sachin Tendulkar says R Balkis sports drama to inspire youth ADC
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 22, 2023, 4:22 PM IST

    In the recently posted video, he expressed, “I just saw Ghoomer and it is an extremely inspiring movie, passion, will, and dreams jaha bhi how aha boundary lines nahi hote, any target is possible. Over the years, in real life also I have realized that there are ups and downs in life and that is exactly what this movie shows us. But through sports, we learn so many lessons, and they need not be always when you are successful. Failures, injuries, and disappointments, they teach you a lot in life and this is what this movie is about. I would say for youngsters also, this movie can teach you so much, that to never give up on life and to overcome all the challenges. There are going to be challenges, in all aspects of life there are going to be challenges, woh challenges ko jeetna mein hi toh maza hai and that is what this movie tells us.”In Tendulkar's view, Ghoomer echoes the spirit of triumphing over obstacles, making it a must-watch for all seeking motivation.

    ALSO READ: Sunny Deol breaks silence over Juhu house auction controversy; Bank of Baroda withdraws auction notice

     Ghoomer stars Shabana Azmi, Abhishek A Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, and Angad Bedi. The movie is directed by R Balki and produced by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Abhishek A Bachchan, Gauri Shinde, WG CDR Ramesh Pulapaka (RTRD), and Anil Naidu. It got released in theatres on the 18th of August 2023. The movie is presented by Hope Film Makers and Saraswati Entertainment.

    ALSO READ: ‘Ramachandra Boss & Co.’ trailer OUT: Nivin Pauly starrer of Haneef Adeni ready for its Onam release

    Last Updated Aug 22, 2023, 4:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    First song from 'Pulimada' movie OUT: Soulful song 'Arikil Onnu Vannal' is making hearts content LMA

    First song from ‘Pulimada’ movie OUT: Soulful song ‘Arikil Onnu Vannal’ is making hearts content

    Uorfi Javed's outfit made of hair combs draws flacks from netizens online ADC

    Uorfi Javed's outfit made of hair combs draws flacks from netizens online

    Jawan Action directors roped in from across globe to design spectacular action sequences ADC

    Jawan: Action directors roped in from across globe to design spectacular action sequences

    BTSs V releases monochrome teaser of 'Blue'; fans go crazy over his intense look ADC

    BTS's V releases monochrome teaser of 'Blue'; fans go crazy over his intense look

    'King of Kotha' hype broken by Vinay Fort's new look at 'Ramachandra Boss & Co.' trailer release? KNOW details LMA

    ‘King of Kotha’ hype broken by Vinay Fort’s new look at ‘Ramachandra Boss & Co.’ trailer release? KNOW details

    Recent Stories

    iPhone 15 series to get THIS upgrade that Android users already enjoy gcw

    iPhone 15 series to get THIS upgrade that Android users already enjoy

    Tamatar Chaat to Kachori Sabzi: 7 popular street foods in Varanasi vma

    Tamatar Chaat to Kachori Sabzi: 7 popular street foods in Varanasi

    Coffee Skincare: 7 ways it enhances your complexion naturally MSW

    Coffee Skincare: 7 ways it enhances your complexion naturally

    Cactus to sago palm: 7 plants to avoid in the bedroom LMA

    Cactus to sago palm: 7 plants to avoid in the bedroom

    SUPER SEXY photos of Karol G Singer soars temperatures in HOT Pink BIKINI; see sizzling pictures ATG

    SUPER-SEXY photos of Karol G: Singer soars temperatures in HOT Pink BIKINI; see sizzling pictures

    Recent Videos

    Patna Ambulance halts for CM Nitish Kumar's convoy, ignites debate on social media WATCH AJR

    Patna: Ambulance halts for CM Nitish Kumar's convoy, ignites debate on social media | WATCH

    Video Icon
    India has the best model Indonesia impressed by India's Jan Aushadhi Centres

    'India has the best model...' Indonesia impressed by India's Jan Aushadhi Centres

    Video Icon
    Uttar Pradesh: Shoe thrown at SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya; Accused thrashed by party workers WATCH AJR

    Uttar Pradesh: Shoe thrown at SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya; Accused thrashed by party workers | WATCH

    Video Icon
    15th BRICS Summit: Gary Kirsten, Jonty Rhodes welcome 'Incredible India's' PM Modi to South Africa - WATCH snt

    15th BRICS Summit: Gary Kirsten, Jonty Rhodes welcome 'Incredible India's' PM Modi to South Africa

    Video Icon
    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Video Icon