Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sunny Deol breaks silence over Juhu house auction controversy; Bank of Baroda withdraws auction notice

    Controversy surrounds actor Sunny Deol's Mumbai villa as Bank of Baroda initially auctions it to recover a loan of Rs 56 crore. Deol calls it personal matter. Bank later withdraws auction due to 'technical reasons'. Villa named Sunny Villa on Gandhigram Road, Juhu. Deol's team clarifies amount discrepancy, assures dues settlement. Occurs during 'Gadar 2' success

    Sunny Deol breaks silence over Juhu house auction controversy; Bank of Baroda withdraws auction notice ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 22, 2023, 10:44 AM IST

    Sunny Deol's Mumbai villa has recently become the center of attention due to a controversy involving the Bank of Baroda. The bank had initially put the villa up for auction on August 20 in an attempt to recover a loan of Rs 56 crore that was extended to the actor. The bank's intention was also to recover the accrued interest on the loan. However, the situation took a turn when the Bank of Baroda suddenly withdrew the e-auction notice for Sunny Deol's Juhu bungalow, citing "technical reasons."

    In response to the unfolding situation, Sunny Deol has chosen to keep his distance and has characterized the matter as his "personal affairs." When approached by the news agency ANI, he declined to comment, stating that he fears his words might be misconstrued by the public.

    Sunny Deol's villa, known as Sunny Villa, is situated on Gandhigram Road in the Juhu area of Mumbai. Although Sunny Deol's team acknowledged the auction notice on the previous Sunday, they clarified that the specified amount was inaccurate. They also reassured that the actor was planning to settle the outstanding dues within a day or two.

    ALSO READ: Why has Ariana Grande fired her manager Scooter Braun? Know details

    The villa's location on Gandhigram Road was expected to be auctioned off for the purpose of recovering the outstanding debt. The plot of land measures 599.44 square meters and is situated within Survey No. 41 Hissa No. 5 (Pt) CTS No. 173 of Village Juhu Taluka Andheri, Mumbai Suburban District. This incident has occurred amid Sunny Deol's enjoyment of the success of his film 'Gadar 2'

    ALSO READ: AP Dhillon opened up on why he does not 'want to do bollywood songs' now; Know details

    Last Updated Aug 22, 2023, 10:44 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Why has Ariana Grande fired her manager Scooter Braun? Know details vma

    Why has Ariana Grande fired her manager Scooter Braun? Know details

    AP Dhillon opened up on why he does not 'want to do bollywood songs' now; Know details vma

    AP Dhillon opened up on why he does not 'want to do bollywood songs' now; Know details

    RARKPK: Karan Johar finally breaks silence on why success of film was 'so important' to him vma

    RARKPK: Karan Johar finally breaks silence on why success of film was 'so important' to him

    Selena Gomez's surprise visit to Karol G's LA concert wins hearts of fans vma

    Selena Gomez's surprise visit to Karol G's LA concert wins hearts of fans

    Happy birthday Chiranjeevi: 7 best films by actor ADC EIA

    Happy birthday Chiranjeevi: 7 best films by actor

    Recent Stories

    Stone-pelting on trains continues in Kerala; Vande Bharat, Rajdhani targeted anr

    Stone-pelting on trains continues in Kerala; Vande Bharat, Rajdhani targeted

    Why has Ariana Grande fired her manager Scooter Braun? Know details vma

    Why has Ariana Grande fired her manager Scooter Braun? Know details

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-378: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-378: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Saturn to Uranus: 4 planets with Rings around them ATG

    Saturn to Uranus: 4 planets with Rings around them

    AP Dhillon opened up on why he does not 'want to do bollywood songs' now; Know details vma

    AP Dhillon opened up on why he does not 'want to do bollywood songs' now; Know details

    Recent Videos

    India has the best model Indonesia impressed by India's Jan Aushadhi Centres

    'India has the best model...' Indonesia impressed by India's Jan Aushadhi Centres

    Video Icon
    Uttar Pradesh: Shoe thrown at SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya; Accused thrashed by party workers WATCH AJR

    Uttar Pradesh: Shoe thrown at SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya; Accused thrashed by party workers | WATCH

    Video Icon
    15th BRICS Summit: Gary Kirsten, Jonty Rhodes welcome 'Incredible India's' PM Modi to South Africa - WATCH snt

    15th BRICS Summit: Gary Kirsten, Jonty Rhodes welcome 'Incredible India's' PM Modi to South Africa

    Video Icon
    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Video Icon
    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon