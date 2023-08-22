Sunny Deol breaks silence over Juhu house auction controversy; Bank of Baroda withdraws auction notice

Controversy surrounds actor Sunny Deol's Mumbai villa as Bank of Baroda initially auctions it to recover a loan of Rs 56 crore. Deol calls it personal matter. Bank later withdraws auction due to 'technical reasons'. Villa named Sunny Villa on Gandhigram Road, Juhu. Deol's team clarifies amount discrepancy, assures dues settlement. Occurs during 'Gadar 2' success

Sunny Deol's Mumbai villa has recently become the center of attention due to a controversy involving the Bank of Baroda. The bank had initially put the villa up for auction on August 20 in an attempt to recover a loan of Rs 56 crore that was extended to the actor. The bank's intention was also to recover the accrued interest on the loan. However, the situation took a turn when the Bank of Baroda suddenly withdrew the e-auction notice for Sunny Deol's Juhu bungalow, citing "technical reasons."

In response to the unfolding situation, Sunny Deol has chosen to keep his distance and has characterized the matter as his "personal affairs." When approached by the news agency ANI, he declined to comment, stating that he fears his words might be misconstrued by the public.

Sunny Deol's villa, known as Sunny Villa, is situated on Gandhigram Road in the Juhu area of Mumbai. Although Sunny Deol's team acknowledged the auction notice on the previous Sunday, they clarified that the specified amount was inaccurate. They also reassured that the actor was planning to settle the outstanding dues within a day or two.

ALSO READ: Why has Ariana Grande fired her manager Scooter Braun? Know details

The villa's location on Gandhigram Road was expected to be auctioned off for the purpose of recovering the outstanding debt. The plot of land measures 599.44 square meters and is situated within Survey No. 41 Hissa No. 5 (Pt) CTS No. 173 of Village Juhu Taluka Andheri, Mumbai Suburban District. This incident has occurred amid Sunny Deol's enjoyment of the success of his film 'Gadar 2'

ALSO READ: AP Dhillon opened up on why he does not 'want to do bollywood songs' now; Know details