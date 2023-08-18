Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ghoomer LEAKED: Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher's film out on many Torrent sites

    Ghoomer Leaked Online: The sports drama starring Abhishek Bachchan and Sayami Kher has fallen victim to piracy, with the film accessible to view for free on several websites. 
     

    First Published Aug 18, 2023, 11:50 AM IST

    The sports-drama film Ghoomer, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Sayami Kher in prominent roles, is due to hit theatres today. The plot follows the amazing journey of an athlete who overcame a crippling hand injury to win two Olympic gold medals. The premise of the film, directed by R Balki, has sparked considerable interest, with its first screening at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) getting a standing ovation.

    A particularly noteworthy component relates to megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan's father, who has shown tremendous support for the film. He saw the film twice and expressed his genuine enthusiasm on his official blog, publicly discussing his emotional connection and even exposing moments of teary-eyed impact.

    Despite the widespread excitement for the picture, it has suffered an unpleasant setback in the form of piracy. Ghoomer, like many other high-profile films, was leaked online on the day it was released. Various unauthorised outlets have purportedly made the film available for watching and downloading, with qualities ranging from 1080p to lesser quality. In light of these conditions, we strongly urge our readers and viewers to protect the movie experience's integrity.

    Choosing conventional theatrical watching or authorised OTT platforms guarantees that the creative effort is respected. It is critical to recognise that piracy infringes on creative rights and represents a criminal act punishable under the Copyright Act of 1957.

    About Ghoomer:
    Ghoomer marks Abhishek Bachchan's substantial return to a prominent role after his appearance in the 2022 social comedy "Dasvi." He also had a little part in Ajay Devgn's action flick Bholaa earlier this year. R. Balki, the film's director, has expertly directed the production process. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Abhishek Bachchan, WG CDR Ramesh Pulapaka (Retd), and Anil Naidu are among the project's producers. Ghoomer tells a captivating story of persistence and resolution within an engaging sports narrative. The film, which was inspired by the genuine achievements of an athlete who overcame adversity, serves as a monument to the power of resolve. As Ghoomer's cinematic adventure begins, its fundamental theme of overcoming difficulties in the quest of excellence resonates profoundly. This resonant feeling echoes the incredible journey of the film's protagonist, capturing a spirit that will undoubtedly fascinate moviegoers.
     

