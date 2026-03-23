Ghajini producer Madhu Mantena and wife Ira Trivedi welcomed their first child, a baby boy. Mantena shared the news on social media, noting the auspicious birth during Navratri and Eid. The couple received wishes from fans and film stars.

Ghajini producer Madhu Mantena and his wife, Ira Trivedi, have welcomed a baby boy, stepping into a new phase of their lives. The couple shared the happy news with their fans and followers on social media. On Sunday, Mantena took to Instagram to announce the arrival of their little one.

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Along with a post featuring a blue footprint and an image of Lord Krishna, he shared an emotional message and thanked the deity for the blessing. The couple also shared that the baby was born during the festive time of Navratri and Eid, making the occasion even more special for the family. "Thank you, Krishna, for this divine blessing, for filling our lives with love and light. Ira and I welcomed our baby yesterday during the sacred days of Navratri, on Eid," read the caption of his post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhu Mantena (@madmantena)

Wishes Pour In

Soon after the announcement, congratulatory messages poured in from fans and members of the film industry. Celebrities, including Raveena Tandon and Pulkit Samrat, wished the couple well and sent their love to the newborn.

The Couple's Journey

Earlier this year, in January, Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi announced that they were expecting their first child. They had shared pictures from a maternity photoshoot, where they were seen dressed in white on a beach, with Ira showing her baby bump. Their pet dog also featured in the pictures. At that time, they had written, "Our life in bloom. Thank you, Krishna, for this beautiful gift of divine life... Seeking your blessings on this auspicious day of Makar Sankranti."

Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi got married on June 11, 2023, in Mumbai in the presence of close family and friends. (ANI)