A new biography trailer features actor R Madhavan in his first glimpse as inventor GD Naidu. The video focusses on Naidu's efforts as a pioneering Indian innovator.

Actor R Madhavan has shared the first look teaser of his upcoming biopic 'GDN,' in which he plays the role of inventor Gopalaswamy Doraiswamy Naidu, aka "Edison of India."



The actor took to Instagram on Sunday night to post the teaser, giving fans a glimpse of his powerful transformation. The short clip shows Madhavan in a shadowy workshop, working with welding tools. His face is covered with a mask before he slowly lifts it, revealing Naidu's aged features and signature look, complete with round spectacles.



Along with the teaser, the actor wrote a caption that read, "The spirit of G.D.NAIDU is now officially unveiled. A story of unmatched vision, towering ambition, and unwavering resolve. We proudly present the First Look Teaser of G.D.N."

Take a look



The film is directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar and produced by Varghese Moolan Pictures in collaboration with Tricolour Films. The production team includes Aravind Kamalanathan as the cinematographer and creative producer, and Muralidaran as the executive producer.



'GDN' is backed by Varghese Moolan and Vijay Moolan from Varghese Moolan Pictures, and R. Madhavan and Sarita Madhavan from Tricolour Films.



Meanwhile, Madhavan is also set to appear with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in 'De De Pyaar De 2'. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, and Meezaan Jaaved Jaaferi. The story of the film is penned by Luv Ranjan. 'De De Pyaar De 2' is directed by Anshul Sharma and is set to release in theatres on November 14.



The actor was recently seen in 'Aap Jaisa Koi', which also starred Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film starred Madhavan as Shrirenu, a reserved Sanskrit teacher, while Fatima played Madhu, a spirited French instructor.