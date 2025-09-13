Ponniyin Selvan actress Aishwarya Lekshmi has left fans stunned with her sudden exit from social media. In a heartfelt message, she expressed her desire for “love, old style,” choosing real connections over virtual validation.

Social media is the inner shriek of conversations and updates. The Kollywood actress Aishwarya Lekshmi stunned fans with the announcement that she was quitting social media for good. She has won praise for her performances in Ponniyan Selvan, Mayanadhi, and Gatta Kusthi. Strongly fan-followed upon Instagram and Twitter, she declared that she wants to lead a life loving "old style" without the cycles of validation through digital platforms.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Ponniyin Selvan Actress Aishwarya Lekshmi Shocks Fans, Quits Social Media

For stars like her, social media could be of utmost value for connecting with their fans, publicizing work, and building up personal branding. The very fact that Aishwarya Lekshmi opted to take a break from social media suggests that she wants to live life more authentically and less performatively. In her own words, she doesn't want to let "likes, shares, and emojis" define love or human connection anymore. Instead, she wants genuine interactions with other human beings outside a screen.

Social Media Breaks: Why They Are Becoming Fashionable for Celebrities

At this moment, when a slew of actors from Bollywood and South cinema are rethinking their relationship with social media, Aishwarya Lekshmi's exit stands out. The barrage of scrutiny/trolling caused by the constant exposure to limelight, together with the pressure to look good, often takes a toll on the mental health of actors. Aishwarya thus becomes another personality in the list that prefers to save its sanity over online recognition.

Bear The Bruises

The emotional departure affected many fans, as Aishwarya's social media was a glimpse into her life that ranged from film promotions to moments spent with family and friends. Nevertheless, so many supporters have also praised her for taking care of her mental health. Sources from inside the industry are suggesting that although she may not be socially active, her star status and a performance-driven career allow her to continue to be very much in the cinema scene.

Love, Old Style

"Give me love, old style." This catchphrase, among other phrases, has resonated with audiences and embodies the desire for an era when love and affection were shown through words, letters, intimate conversations, face-to-face exchanges of gifts, and other bonds, not these artificial digital gestures. It resonates with many who feel overwhelmed by the dubiousness of curated online life.

So, while she might not be online, Kollywood Aishwarya Lekshmi's film life shows no signs of slowing down. Since her much-praised outing in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan franchise, she has been continually locked into her various works in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu cinema. In fact, this social media absence may facilitate her production-oriented activities even more, allowing her to reconnect with her audience through performance rather than the back-and-forth of social media.