Gaslight Twitter REVIEW: Fans hail Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, Chitrangda's film as an 'engaging' thriller

Finally, after a long wait, Gaslight, the much-awaited murder-mystery thriller film, got digitally released on Disney + Hotstar. Fans can't stop raving about the edgy and multi-layered performances of all the stars in the film. Read on to know more.

The film, Gaslight, has been in constant buzz ever since its announcement and this only amplified more when the first-look posters of the main characters got revealed. Now the fans' anticipation got over after watching the film on Disney + Hotstar.

While the film's trailer had successfully piqued the curiosity of audiences and fans as it gives a hint of a well-made film, with a compelling storyline and thought-provoking characters with shades that can compel you to consider them as grey and not black and white. Now that Gaslight, the film, is out on Disney + Hotstar, we look at what the fans have reacted and said in response to the trailer.

"#Gaslight has been watched. I was pleasantly surprised by the twists and turns. The first half was a little slow and honestly could have been better. But the second half really took me by surprise! #SaraAliKhan #VikrantMassey #ChitrangdaSingh #GaslightOnHotstar," a fan said. "Sara really shone in many scenes. So refreshing to see her take on a quiet character. Her voice modulation impressed me. Vikrant & Chitrangda were always at their A-game. The supporting cast also were good. #SaraAliKhan #VikrantMassey #ChitrangdaSingh #Gaslight #GaslightOnHotstar," a fan added. "#Gaslight is a perfect ENGAGING THRILLER right from start to end. Brilliant script with a mixture of scary elements and surprising twists. Tight screenplay, Amazing performances by @SaraAliKhan @IChitrangda and @VikrantMassey," a user shared. "Y’ALL, GASLIGHT IS REALLY GOOD. The story is gripping and engaging, and the twist is quite cool. Sara, Vikrant, and Chitrangada’s performances were so stellar. GO WATCHHHHHH," another fan said.

