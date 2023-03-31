Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gaslight Twitter REVIEW: Fans hail Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, Chitrangda's film as an 'engaging' thriller

    Finally, after a long wait, Gaslight, the much-awaited murder-mystery thriller film, got digitally released on Disney + Hotstar. Fans can't stop raving about the edgy and multi-layered performances of all the stars in the film. Read on to know more.
     

    Gaslight Twitter REVIEW: Fans hail Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, Chitrangda's film as an 'engaging' thriller vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Mar 31, 2023, 11:28 AM IST

    The film, Gaslight, has been in constant buzz ever since its announcement and this only amplified more when the first-look posters of the main characters got revealed. Now the fans' anticipation got over after watching the film on Disney + Hotstar. 

    While the film's trailer had successfully piqued the curiosity of audiences and fans as it gives a hint of a well-made film, with a compelling storyline and thought-provoking characters with shades that can compel you to consider them as grey and not black and white. Now that Gaslight, the film, is out on Disney + Hotstar, we look at what the fans have reacted and said in response to the trailer.

    ALSO READ: Gaslight: 5 reasons not to miss Sara Ali Khan, Chitrangada, Vikrant Massey's murder mystery

    "#Gaslight has been watched. I was pleasantly surprised by the twists and turns. The first half was a little slow and honestly could have been better. But the second half really took me by surprise! #SaraAliKhan #VikrantMassey #ChitrangdaSingh #GaslightOnHotstar," a fan said. "Sara really shone in many scenes. So refreshing to see her take on a quiet character. Her voice modulation impressed me. Vikrant & Chitrangda were always at their A-game. The supporting cast also were good. #SaraAliKhan #VikrantMassey #ChitrangdaSingh #Gaslight #GaslightOnHotstar," a fan added. "#Gaslight is a perfect ENGAGING THRILLER right from start to end. Brilliant script with a mixture of scary elements and surprising twists. Tight screenplay, Amazing performances by @SaraAliKhan @IChitrangda and @VikrantMassey," a user shared. "Y’ALL, GASLIGHT IS REALLY GOOD. The story is gripping and engaging, and the twist is quite cool. Sara, Vikrant, and Chitrangada’s performances were so stellar. GO WATCHHHHHH," another fan said.

    ALSO READ: 'Insufferable': Fans call out Sara Ali Khan for her 'trash' dialogue delivery

    Last Updated Mar 31, 2023, 11:28 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jawan: Fans thrilled to see Shah Rukh Khan shooting underwater sequence; know details vma

    Jawan: Fans thrilled to see Shah Rukh Khan shooting underwater sequence; know details

    Gwyneth Paltrow victorious in lawsuit over 2016 Utah Ski Crash, awarded $1 in damages AHA

    Gwyneth Paltrow victorious in lawsuit over 2016 'Utah Ski Crash', awarded $1 in damages

    Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha soon to get married? Here's what Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu said AHA

    Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha soon to get married? Here's what Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu said

    Priyanka Chopra all set to meet her soon-to-be jiju Raghav Chadha; read details RBA

    Priyanka Chopra all set to meet her soon-to-be jiju Raghav Chadha; read details

    Dior Fall 2023 Mumbai Show: Rekha in Kanjeevaram saree impresses fans; event didnt start until she arrived RBA

    Dior Fall 2023 Mumbai Show: Rekha in Kanjeevaram saree impresses fans; event didnt start until she arrived

    Recent Stories

    Jawan: Fans thrilled to see Shah Rukh Khan shooting underwater sequence; know details vma

    Jawan: Fans thrilled to see Shah Rukh Khan shooting underwater sequence; know details

    Delhi class 9th, 11th result 2023 announced on edudel.nic.in; know how to check - adt

    Delhi class 9th, 11th result 2023 announced on edudel.nic.in; know how to check

    Khalistan radical preacher Amritpal Singh says he 'won't surrender' in new Facebook live video AJR

    Khalistan radical preacher Amritpal Singh says he 'won't surrender' in new Facebook live video

    Gwyneth Paltrow victorious in lawsuit over 2016 Utah Ski Crash, awarded $1 in damages AHA

    Gwyneth Paltrow victorious in lawsuit over 2016 'Utah Ski Crash', awarded $1 in damages

    Elon Musk becomes the most followed person on Twitter surpasses Barack Obama gcw

    Elon Musk becomes the most-followed person on Twitter

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon