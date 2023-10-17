Garudan Trailer OUT: Suresh Gopi's thriller movie to release in November

The movie stars Biju Menon and Jagadish in the lead roles. The film belongs to the legal thriller category. Suresh Gopi's thriller movie set to release in this November

Malayalam veteran actor Suresh Gopi is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie 'Garudan'. The makers of the movie released the trailer on their social media platforms.

The movie stars Biju Menon and Jagadish in the lead roles. The film belongs to the legal thriller category. Suresh Gopi and Biju Menon were last seen together in the Christain Brothers movie. The movie is directed by Mithun Manuel. The movie is expected release on this November.

The cast also includes Thalaivasal Vijay, Jagadish, Dileesh Pothan, Major Ravi, Nishant Sagar, Ranjini, and Malavika. Meanwhile, Abhirami and Divya Pillai will play the two female leads in the film. The movie is produced by Listin Stephen under the banner of Magic Frames. The cinematography is handled by Ajay David Kachappilly, and Jakes Bejoy is composing the music.

The other crew includes editing by Sreejith Sarang, art direction by Anis Natodi, chief associate director Dinil Babu, marketing by Binu Forth, production in charge Akhil Yashodharan, line producer Santosh Krishnan, production manager Shivan Poojapura, production executive Satish Kavilkota, production controller Dixon Podutas, and PRO Vazhur Jose.