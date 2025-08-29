Bollywood star Varun Dhawan visited Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja during Ganesh Chaturthi, greeting fans amid tight security. His visit followed the teaser release of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 29 (ANI): Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan paid a visit to Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha on Friday.

The actor, dressed in a bright yellow and ivory kurta, was seen greeting the media and offering prayers at the iconic pandal.





With heavy security around him, Varun smiled and waved at fans as he offered prayers to Lord Ganesha.



The 'Bhediya' actor's visit comes just hours after the teaser of his upcoming film 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' was released. The film, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor, promises a funny and light-hearted story. The film also stars Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra.

The teaser of the film introduces Varun's character as Sunny Sanskari, who appears to be naive by nature when he dresses as Baahubali and asks his friend Muntu, played by Abhinav Sharma, for feedback.

It is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. Plot details surrounding the romantic comedy still remain unknown.

While Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are collaborating for the second time after 'Bawaal,' this film also marks the 'Baby John' actor's third venture with Khaitan after the successful 'Dulhania' films.

Varun also has Anurag Singh's 'Border 2' in the pipeline. It features Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

Meanwhile, Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations have already begun across the country, with celebrities also joining in the festivities.

Legendary former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar visited the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in Mumbai on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, offering prayers along with his family on Thursday evening.

Sachin was accompanied by his wife Anjali, son Arjun, and daughter Sara as the family sought blessings from Lord Ganesha at one of the city's most famous pandals. (ANI)



