Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 with a special twist as her daughter Devi crafted an eco-friendly Ganesh idol at home. The heartfelt gesture not only added charm to the festivities but also an inspiring message.

That exciting Ganesh Chaturthi had always been there in India's festive calendar, and it captured converted happiness, devotion, and creativity. This year, the festival became even more special for actress Bipasha Basu and her family because her daughter Devi got into her own artistic mold and made an eco-friendly Ganesh idol. The wonderfully heartwarming touch has charmed not just her fans but has also sent a great message of sustainability into the festive season.

Bipasha Basu's Daughter Devi Makes Eco-Friendly Ganesh Idol

These are the families that make up Bipasha Basu. Bipasha shares an insight into her family life with Karan Singh Grover, and here is where she shared some Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Devi's handcrafted Ganesh idol, with all the earthy material, was what marked this year's celebrations. This little one who got involved in the festive celebrations had made everything in the Basu-Grover household full of pride and extra joy.

The idol was created using organic and biodegradable elements, a reflection of their family's conscious effort toward celebrating responsibly, the actress shared with fans. For several fans, pictorials and videos showed that even small steps do possess much in greening the planet.

Bring On the Eco-Friendly Traditions!

For the past few years, there has been a growing trend toward making Ganesh Chaturthi an eco-friendly festival. Because idols made from plaster of Paris pollute rivers and lakes after immersion, it is now realistic to encourage children, like Devi, to make their own eco-friendly idol. Bipasha started the car, taking an example to many other families.

She added that children should also learn about important values such as sustainability and cultural traditions at an early age. Devi's creation exemplified devotion blended with the awareness of taking care of their nature.

Fans Shower Love and Admiration

As soon as Bipasha uploaded the story about Devi's eco-friendly idol, it turned into a flood of warm wishes and appreciation. Fans praised the couple for instilling meaning values in their daughter while warm-celebrating the Ganesh Chaturthi. Many parents also expressed how this act inspired them to give similar activities a try with their children.

Not a star update in the moment, it rather started a conversation on how to make festivals sustainable. From clay idols to plantable Ganeshas, families across India have found new ways to celebrate without hurting the environment.

Tradition and a conscious way of living go hand in hand

Ganesh Chaturthi has always been about devotion, creativity, and community spirit. And this year Devi's idol was an evergreen reminder that nobody says that celebrations cannot be joyful yet mindful of one's surroundings. By marrying traditionalism with the consciousness of eco-sustainability, the Basu family has now set the younger generation so that a greener tomorrow can be shaped.

As the festivities continue, Devi's sweet gesture stands out as a reminder of how the smallest hands can create the biggest impact. And with torchbearers like Bipasha Basu leading by example, the message of sustainable celebrations is bound to reach even more households across the length and breadth of the country.