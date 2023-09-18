Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Shilpa Shetty welcomes Lord Ganesha home with husband Raj Kundra (VIDEO)

    Shilpa Shetty was seen taking home a Ganesha idol from a workshop in Mumbai with her husband Raj Kundra, as is her annual habit. Shilpa Shetty wore a green suit with a multi-coloured dupata for the occasion.

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Shilpa Shetty welcomes Lord Ganesha home with husband Raj Kundra (VIDEO) RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 18, 2023, 7:48 AM IST

    The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is just around the corner. While the country prepares to welcome Lord Ganesha, Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty Kundra is just a little behind. Following her annual ritual, the actress was spotted taking home a Ganesha idol from a Mumbai idol workshop. Shilpa looked lovely in her desi attire as she stood outside an idol store in Mumbai's streets with her husband, businessman Raj Kundra.

    Videos of the pair bringing the idol home have gone viral on social media. The actress wore a bottle-green Anarkali outfit with a multi-coloured patterned dupatta in the photos. She completed her Indian style with a little bindi, modest glitter, and her hair left open.

    Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: When is Visarjan? Know Time, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals, Tithi and more

    On the other hand, Raj Kundra was dressed in an orange short kurta and denims. To disguise his identity, the businessman donned a mask over his face and a big hoodie. When the pair emerged from the workshop with the elephant God's idol, they were surrounded by admirers and paparazzi.

    The actress's successful career began in 1993 with the thriller Baazigar, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan. Back in 2008, she had a cameo role in the film Dostana before taking a break from acting and travelling overseas.

    Also Read: Modak on Ganesh Chaturthi: Easy, quick way to prepare Modak at Home

    The actor, entrepreneur, and yoga devotee returned to the big screen 14 years later with Hungama 2 in 2021. This was followed in 2022 by Nikamma. She appeared in the Kannada film KD this year and is presently preparing for the release of her forthcoming movie Sukhee, which also stars Amit Sadh, Kusha Kapila, Pavleen Gujral, and Dilnaz Irani. The much-anticipated trailer for the comedy film, which depicted a homemaker's struggle to break free from her mundane life and recapture her college days, was released earlier this month.

    Last Updated Sep 18, 2023, 7:47 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Does Alia Bhatt's car gets mobbed by group of women? ADC

    Does Alia Bhatt's car gets mobbed by group of women?

    Allu Arjun shares adorable picture with son Allu Ayaan says Dad & son time ADC

    Allu Arjun shares adorable picture with son Allu Ayaan; says ”Dad & son time”

    Priyanka Chopra thanks Nick Jonas on his birthday; her mom Madhu Chopra wishes son-in-law as well ADC

    Priyanka Chopra thanks Nick Jonas on his birthday; her mom Madhu Chopra wishes son-in-law as well

    Jawan 2: Atlee reveals plans for Shah Rukh Khan starrer; says he kept an open-ending deliberately ADC

    Jawan 2: Atlee reveals plans for Shah Rukh Khan starrer; says he kept an open-ending deliberately

    Prajakta Koli gets engaged to long-time boyfriend Vrishank Khanal; here's what her co-star Anil Kapoor says ADC

    Prajakta Koli gets engaged to long-time boyfriend Vrishank Khanal; here's what her co-star Anil Kapoor says

    Recent Stories

    Lavender to Jojoba: Top 5 essential oils you can use on your face rkn eai

    Lavender to Jojoba: Top 5 essential oils you can use on your face

    Hartalika Teej 2023 Wishes: Check out messages, greetings, WhatsApp/Facebook status RBA

    Hartalika Teej 2023 Wishes: Check out messages, greetings, WhatsApp/Facebook status

    Daily horoscope for September 18 2023 Aries Gemini Virgo Leo Libra Capricorn Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for September 18, 2023: Difficult day for Aries, Cancer; good day for Sagittarius

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions Know how your week will be from September 18 to September 24 2023 gcw

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from September 18 to September 24, 2023

    Love relationship marriage horoscope Check predictions from September 18 to September 24 2023 gcw

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from September 18 to September 24, 2023

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon
    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks WATCH AJR

    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter WATCH AJR

    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlight? You decide

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlights? WATCH and decide

    Video Icon
    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon