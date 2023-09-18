Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Shilpa Shetty welcomes Lord Ganesha home with husband Raj Kundra (VIDEO)

Shilpa Shetty was seen taking home a Ganesha idol from a workshop in Mumbai with her husband Raj Kundra, as is her annual habit. Shilpa Shetty wore a green suit with a multi-coloured dupata for the occasion.

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is just around the corner. While the country prepares to welcome Lord Ganesha, Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty Kundra is just a little behind. Following her annual ritual, the actress was spotted taking home a Ganesha idol from a Mumbai idol workshop. Shilpa looked lovely in her desi attire as she stood outside an idol store in Mumbai's streets with her husband, businessman Raj Kundra.

Videos of the pair bringing the idol home have gone viral on social media. The actress wore a bottle-green Anarkali outfit with a multi-coloured patterned dupatta in the photos. She completed her Indian style with a little bindi, modest glitter, and her hair left open.

On the other hand, Raj Kundra was dressed in an orange short kurta and denims. To disguise his identity, the businessman donned a mask over his face and a big hoodie. When the pair emerged from the workshop with the elephant God's idol, they were surrounded by admirers and paparazzi.

The actress's successful career began in 1993 with the thriller Baazigar, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan. Back in 2008, she had a cameo role in the film Dostana before taking a break from acting and travelling overseas.

The actor, entrepreneur, and yoga devotee returned to the big screen 14 years later with Hungama 2 in 2021. This was followed in 2022 by Nikamma. She appeared in the Kannada film KD this year and is presently preparing for the release of her forthcoming movie Sukhee, which also stars Amit Sadh, Kusha Kapila, Pavleen Gujral, and Dilnaz Irani. The much-anticipated trailer for the comedy film, which depicted a homemaker's struggle to break free from her mundane life and recapture her college days, was released earlier this month.