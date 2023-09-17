Lifestyle

Easy, quick way to prepare modak at home

Ingredients:

For the Outer Covering: 1 cup of rice flour, water, salt, ghee. For the Sweet Filling: 1 cup of grated fresh coconut, jaggery, cardamom powder, ghee, nuts. You will need a steamer.

Preparing the Sweet Filling:

Heat a tablespoon of ghee, add grated coconut and sauté for a few minutes. Add jaggery and continue to cook on low heat. Add cardamom powder, chopped nuts. Mix well.

Preparing the Outer Covering:

Heat a cup of water with a pinch of salt and a teaspoon of ghee. Slowly add the rice flour while stirring continuously. Cook the rice flour until it forms dough-like consistency.

Assembling the Modak:

Take a small portion of rice flour dough and shape it into a smooth ball. Flatten the dough ball into a small disc. Place the sweet filling in the center of the rice flour disc.

How to fold?

Gently fold edges of disc to cover sweet filling, forming a modak shape. You can use a modak mold to make this step easier. Repeat the process for the remaining dough and filling.

Steaming the Modak:

Grease steamer plates or idli molds with ghee to prevent sticking. Place the modaks in the steamer or idli cooker and steam them for about 15-20 minutes on medium heat.

Serving

Classic modak is now ready to be served. Offer them to Lord Ganesha during the festival as a symbol of your devotion and enjoy this delectable treat with family and friends.

