Lifestyle
For the Outer Covering: 1 cup of rice flour, water, salt, ghee. For the Sweet Filling: 1 cup of grated fresh coconut, jaggery, cardamom powder, ghee, nuts. You will need a steamer.
Heat a tablespoon of ghee, add grated coconut and sauté for a few minutes. Add jaggery and continue to cook on low heat. Add cardamom powder, chopped nuts. Mix well.
Heat a cup of water with a pinch of salt and a teaspoon of ghee. Slowly add the rice flour while stirring continuously. Cook the rice flour until it forms dough-like consistency.
Take a small portion of rice flour dough and shape it into a smooth ball. Flatten the dough ball into a small disc. Place the sweet filling in the center of the rice flour disc.
Gently fold edges of disc to cover sweet filling, forming a modak shape. You can use a modak mold to make this step easier. Repeat the process for the remaining dough and filling.
Grease steamer plates or idli molds with ghee to prevent sticking. Place the modaks in the steamer or idli cooker and steam them for about 15-20 minutes on medium heat.
Classic modak is now ready to be served. Offer them to Lord Ganesha during the festival as a symbol of your devotion and enjoy this delectable treat with family and friends.