Ganapath teaser out: 5 reasons to watch awaited actioner-thriller starring Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon

After much anticipation, the makers have revealed the first teaser of Ganapath: Part 1 today. Nonetheless, Tiger Shroff fans are thrilled after watching the intriguing teaser.

Tiger Shroff has been creating a massive buzz in the town for his upcoming projects. Out of them all, fans are more excited for Ganapath: Part 1. The action drama will witness Tiger in the titular role alongside Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan. The War star has been working hard for the same.

While his massive fan following is looking forward to the release of Ganapath: Part 1, Tiger has added to their excitement as he shared yet another teaser of Ganapath: Part 1 announcing the release date.

Here are the five reasons fans should watch Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon starrer Ganapath: Part 1.

1. Tiger Shroff features in the film with a rugged and raw avatar. After War, fans yearning to see him doing action will be witnessing him donning a power-packed avatar.

2. Ganapath: Part 1 has been piquing curiosity and making a lot of buzz ever since its announcement. It will be released as a pan-Indian film in all five languages, making it one of the most anticipated films of 2023.

3. Ganapath: Part 1 marks the reunion of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon post their iconic hit film Heropanti (2014). They both are sharing screen space again after nine years in this film. So the fans are excited about this one.

4. Along with the young action hero Tiger Shroff and the gorgeous Kriti Sanon, the makers have also roped in legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan who will be essaying a pivotal character in the film. For the first time, fans and audiences will see Amitabh Bachchan and Tiger Shroff on-screen together.

5. Ganapath: Part 1 will be released in theatres around Dussehra on 20th October 2023 in five languages which are Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu. It makes Ganapath: Part 1, the first Hindi dystopian actioner-thriller pan-Indian film from Bollywood, mounted on a gigantic scale by the makers.

Producer Jackky Bhagnani shares, “I have always been a fan of seeing this new world through the lens of cinema, that’s what really excited me about this film. And I am thrilled, excited and can’t wait for the audiences to witness and visually experience this new dystopian world of Ganapath. As always, it’s been our endeavor to bring to the audience larger-than-life cinema and Ganapath will surely enthrall you with its unique and picturesque storytelling.”

