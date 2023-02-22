BTS Jimin solo debut album 'Face' to arrive in March; glance at his best songs

BTS Jimin will release his solo album in March this year titled 'FACE'. Know the date of release and other details. ARMY is really feeling thrilled after knowing the same.

After three members and global pop stars of the most popular K-pop group BTS released their solo albums and projects, ARMY has been waiting with anticipation to know who is next in line. While BTS leader RM, rapper J-Hope, and singer Jin have broken records with their individual projects, now BTS Jimin is gearing up to take the lead with his solo project, FACE.

HYBE CEO Park Ji-won has confirmed the same. Big Hit also issued a statement about the release date of the album. Their statement read, "BTS member Jimin will release his first solo album FACE. FACE is about Jimin facing himself head-on as he feels ready for his next step as a solo artist. Jimin will see the fans through various activities, which include the FACE release, so we ask for your continued interest and support for Jimin’s first official solo activity."

While the details about Jimin starrer debut solo album are so scant, a press statement describes it as "Delving into Jimin story of fronting his true self and making a new leap forward as an artist. Through Face, Jimin will present his own musicality with distinct timbre and impeccable dance performance." Ahead of his solo album 'FACE' release on March 24, Some of the hit and iconic songs by Jimin are as follows:

1. Filter (Map of the Soul: 7, 2020):

Just like he suggests in the song, Jimin presented a different side to him, a new filter. His vocal delivery is highly distinctive and seductive in this one. Also, when he dances, he moves with incredible grace and elegance that it is impossible to resist him. Simply put, he reinvented himself in Filter.

2. Promise (Love Yourself: Her, 2017):

2017 began with Jimin and Promise, his first solo single and undoubtedly one of the most soothing songs where he reassures everyone that he is there for them. He hopes all can find the will to push past all challenges in life. It was originally meant to be on the darker side, but in the end, Jimin changed the track and its meaning to have a more positive approach.

3. With You (with Ha Sung Woon, K-drama OST from Our Blues, 2022):

The original K-drama OST from Our Blues with vocals by Jimin and Ha Sung Woon is a melodious track from the pop star, which describes distance, yearning, and love in a way that makes your heartache.

4. Vibe (with Taeyang, 2023):

Another foot-tapping song, VIBE featuring Taeyang from BIG BANG and Jimin together, has become the most loved and globally hit music number. The song VIBE has smooth vocals by the duo and excellent dance moves. This first collab between Jimin and Taeyang was a blockbuster. The song so far has 78 million views.

