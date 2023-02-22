Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rashmika Mandanna HOT Pics: Pushpa star to attend Milan Fashion week; checkout her best Instagram posts

    First Published Feb 22, 2023, 3:52 PM IST

    While Rashmika Mandanna has become a rising bollywood star in terms of her acting, we look at the times when she stole the show with her desirable pictures on the gram.

    Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

    After Pushpa: The Rise, Rashmika Mandanna has become an acclaimed pan-Indian star that has proven her versatility with diverse performances in Hindi films like Goodbye and Mission Majnu. But now, we look at times when the Pushpa fame star stole hearts and amplified the fashion game with her captivating looks on Instagram.

    Rashmika Mandanna would up the style quotient with her starry presence and captivating persona at the Milan Fashion Week.

    Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

    In this pic, she has worn a light yellow colored plunging neckline ensemble outfit. It has the same shaded one-piece inside it. Rashmika's hairs are wavy and highlighted, and she wore yellow and blue-tinged stiletto heels and nude peach lip shade on her lips.

    Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

    In this picture, Rashmika Mandanna is standing on the sand on a beach, with a scenic view of crystal clear azure blue waters. She wore a pink and white checkered beach-themed ensemble outfit with white cat eye-shaped glasses on her eyes and light pink lip shade on her lips.

    Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

    In this one, Rashmika is sitting on the staircase. In the back is a picturesque view of azure blue waters. She has worn a black bralette and shorts. She wore a cream-colored jacket on her beach outfit with black glasses on her eyes and a beige straw hat to make it a perfect beach outfit with red flip-flops.

    Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

    In this picture, Rashmika is looking toward the sunset. She wore a dark purple-colored one-piece dress with a layered silver neckpiece on her neck and nude pink lipshade on her lips.

    Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

    In this image, Rashmika Mandanna proves her love for water and is a certified beach baby. She is smiling widely while in the pool. She wore a dark blue color bikini set in this picture.

    Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

    In this picture, Rashmika Mandanna is standing at a beach entrance. She is wearing a purple and pink colored floral printed beach dress. She has kept her black hairs open to enhance the look. She has black glasses on her eyes alongside red flip-flops on her feet. She is enjoying her vacation trip at Ozen Reserves Bolifushi in the Maldives.

    Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

    In this picture, Rashmika Mandanna enjoys her breakfast in the pool. She wore a white and peach floral printed long one-piece outfit. She wore black sunglasses to complete her look.

    Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

    In this picture, Rashmika raises the heat on the 'gram in the denim-made strapless bralette top with a denim blue skirt and denim blue colored jacket.

