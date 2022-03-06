Games of Thrones star John Stahl passes away at 68

Veteran Hollywood actor John Stahl, best known for playing Rickard Karstark in 'Game of Thrones', has passed away at the age of 68 on the Isle of Lewis on March 2.

Scottish veteran actor John Stahl, who played the role of Rickard Karstark in the HBO fantasy series ‘Game of Thrones,’ has passed away at the age of 68 on the Isle of Lewis on March 2. However, the news was out after John Stahl's agent Amanda Fitzalan Howard confirmed the news via statement. She described the late star as "an actor of remarkable skill and a stalwart of Scottish theatre".

She added: "He died on the (Scottish) Isle of Lewis on March 2 2022 and is survived by his wife, Jane Paton."

John Stahl had also featured in the long-running Scottish soap opera 'Take the High Road'. He did the show from 1982 until it ran in 2003. John Stahl's Take The High Road co-star Derek Lord paid tribute to him in a statement on Twitter.

“Sorry to hear my old High Road colleague John Stahl has passed. I remember him being upset when some idiot in production decided to drop his character’s name Inverdarroch and use Tom Kerr instead. He’ll always be Inverdarroch to me, the only man to best Sneddon in a fair fight,” Lord wrote.