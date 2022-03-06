Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Games of Thrones star John Stahl passes away at 68

    Veteran Hollywood actor John Stahl, best known for playing Rickard Karstark in 'Game of Thrones', has passed away at the age of 68 on the Isle of Lewis on March 2.

    Games of Thrones star John Stahl passes away at 68 RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Mar 6, 2022, 6:03 PM IST

    Scottish veteran actor John Stahl, who played the role of Rickard Karstark in the HBO fantasy series ‘Game of Thrones,’ has passed away at the age of 68 on the Isle of Lewis on March 2. However, the news was out after John Stahl's agent Amanda Fitzalan Howard confirmed the news via statement. She described the late star as "an actor of remarkable skill and a stalwart of Scottish theatre".

    She added: "He died on the (Scottish) Isle of Lewis on March 2 2022 and is survived by his wife, Jane Paton."

    John Stahl had also featured in the long-running Scottish soap opera 'Take the High Road'. He did the show from 1982 until it ran in 2003. John Stahl's Take The High Road co-star Derek Lord paid tribute to him in a statement on Twitter. 

    “Sorry to hear my old High Road colleague John Stahl has passed. I remember him being upset when some idiot in production decided to drop his character’s name Inverdarroch and use Tom Kerr instead. He’ll always be Inverdarroch to me, the only man to best Sneddon in a fair fight,” Lord wrote.

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2022, 6:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    The Batman Box Office: Robert Pattinson's film earns Rs 8 Cr in India RCB

    The Batman Box Office: Robert Pattinson's film earns Rs 8 Cr in India

    Sonakshi Sinha in legal trouble: Actress gets non-bailable warrant in 2019 fraud case RCB

    Sonakshi Sinha in legal trouble: Actress gets non-bailable warrant in 2019 fraud case

    Radhe Shyam Review Out: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's film got thumbs up from critics RCB

    Radhe Shyam Review Out: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's film got thumbs up from critics

    Watch Salman Khan reacts to question on marriage says ho gai drb

    Watch: Salman Khan reacts to question on marriage; says ‘ho gai’

    hollywood Spider Man vs Batman in India Whos the Box office winner drb

    Spider-Man v/s Batman in India: Who's the Box office winner?

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2022 schedule announced: Chennai Super Kings plays opener vs Kolkata Knight Riders-ayh

    IPL 2022 schedule announced: Chennai Super Kings plays opener vs Kolkata Knight Riders

    Ukraine war: Russian stores to limit food sales to combat black market situation - ADT

    Ukraine war: Russian stores to limit food sales to combat black market situation

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Ravichandran Ashwin-Ravindra Jadeja show hands India 1-0 lead, netizens applaud-ayh

    IND vs SL, Mohali Test: Ashwin-Jadeja show hands India 1-0 lead, netizens applaud

    5 BSF jawan killed 1 critical after colleague opens fire in Amritsar gcw

    5 BSF jawan killed, 1 critical after colleague opens fire in Amritsar

    Arrest my teacher Class 2 student in Telangana asks cops gcw

    Arrest my teacher: Class 2 student in Telangana asks cops

    Recent Videos

    Situation is bad says Indian origin man evacuated from Ukraine thanks Modi govt gcw

    'Situation is bad,' says Indian-origin man evacuated from Ukraine, thanks Modi govt

    Video Icon
    Over 700 Indian students in Ukraine s Sumy await evacuation amid food water shortage gcw

    Over 700 Indian students in Ukraine's Sumy await evacuation amid food, water shortage

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad vs Mumbai City: The season only just finished for MCFC in terms of the league - Des Buckingham after HFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: The season only just finished for MCFC in terms of the league - Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC: BFC wants to reach a step higher than this year - Marco Pezzaiuoli on SCEB win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: BFC wants to reach a step higher than this year - Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City Match Highlights (Game 108): MCFC misses semis berth, HFC edges past 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 108): MCFC misses semis berth, HFC edges past 2-1

    Video Icon