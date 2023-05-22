Gal Gadot shares throwback photos after her unon with Fast and Furious franchise

Gal Gadot, the Wonder Woman, said in her most recent social media post that she will be returning to the Fast and Furious series.

Resurrected from the dead! As she makes her first appearance in the Fast and the Furious series in ten years, Gal Gadot experiences mixed emotions of happiness and nostalgia. She made a comeback in the most recent Fast and Furious film, "Fast X," which debuted in theatres on May 19. The actress, 38, last had an appearance in the 2013 film Fast and Furious 6.

She shared two photos, the first one a solo picture of herself and the second, a photo from the set, captioning it: Missed my Fast family! I'm so giddy with enthusiasm. To my fans, your continuous love and support fuels this journey. Here's to honoring the legacy, the fans and the #FastFamily that we've built together. Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: Urfi Javed SEXY Pictures: Actress stuns netizens with bold and bizarre cut-out attire (PICTURES)

The Wonder Woman star is seen gazing off into the distance in the first image, her brown hair flowing in the breeze. The entire primary cast may be seen on the beach in the second picture. Jordana Brewster, from the Fast and Furious films, said on Gal's post, "YES!!!! Hello again! In less than eight hours, the post had received more than 1 million likes.

In the Fast and Furious series, Gadot portrayed Gisele Yashar. In the 2013 film, she was killed. On May 19, Fast X, the most recent film in the Fast and the Furious franchise, was made available. A brief cameo by Gal Gadot occurs in the movie's post-credit scene. With the most recent tweet, it is likely that the actress will return to the franchise in full for Fast and the Furious 11, the final installment in the series. In a two-part conclusion, "Fast X" is the opening episode of the well-liked action series.

About the franchise: The Fast franchise has amassed almost $6.6 billion at the global box office with twelve films in a quarter-century (counting the upcoming film, which is anticipated in 2025). This brash spy-fi mega-franchise got its start with a sideways version of Point Break, and it launched Ludacris into space in a Pontiac Fiero. The Fast & Furious films' leads were Paul Walker and Vin Diesel. Fast & Furious 7 was Paul Walker's last film, though, as he passed away in 2013. Actors including Dwayne Johnson, Shad Moss, Gal Gadot, Michelle Rodriguez, and Jason Statham are also associated with the franchise.

ALSO READ: Urfi Javed HOT Photos: Actress shocks fans in sheer black floral outfit (PICTURES)