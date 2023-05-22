Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gal Gadot shares throwback photos after her unon with Fast and Furious franchise

    Gal Gadot, the Wonder Woman, said in her most recent social media post that she will be returning to the Fast and Furious series. 

    Gal Gadot shares throwback photos after her unon with Fast and Furious franchise ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published May 22, 2023, 8:12 AM IST

    Resurrected from the dead! As she makes her first appearance in the Fast and the Furious series in ten years, Gal Gadot experiences mixed emotions of happiness and nostalgia. She made a comeback in the most recent Fast and Furious film, "Fast X," which debuted in theatres on May 19. The actress, 38, last had an appearance in the 2013 film Fast and Furious 6.

    She shared two photos, the first one a solo picture of herself and the second, a photo from the set, captioning it: Missed my Fast family! I'm so giddy with enthusiasm. To my fans, your continuous love and support fuels this journey. Here's to honoring the legacy, the fans and the #FastFamily that we've built together. Check out the post here:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot)

    ALSO READ: Urfi Javed SEXY Pictures: Actress stuns netizens with bold and bizarre cut-out attire (PICTURES)

    The Wonder Woman star is seen gazing off into the distance in the first image, her brown hair flowing in the breeze. The entire primary cast may be seen on the beach in the second picture. Jordana Brewster, from the Fast and Furious films, said on Gal's post, "YES!!!! Hello again! In less than eight hours, the post had received more than 1 million likes.

    In the Fast and Furious series, Gadot portrayed Gisele Yashar. In the 2013 film, she was killed. On May 19, Fast X, the most recent film in the Fast and the Furious franchise, was made available. A brief cameo by Gal Gadot occurs in the movie's post-credit scene.  With the most recent tweet, it is likely that the actress will return to the franchise in full for Fast and the Furious 11, the final installment in the series. In a two-part conclusion, "Fast X" is the opening episode of the well-liked action series.

    About the franchise: The Fast franchise has amassed almost $6.6 billion at the global box office with twelve films in a quarter-century (counting the upcoming film, which is anticipated in 2025). This brash spy-fi mega-franchise got its start with a sideways version of Point Break, and it launched Ludacris into space in a Pontiac Fiero. The Fast & Furious films' leads were Paul Walker and Vin Diesel. Fast & Furious 7 was Paul Walker's last film, though, as he passed away in 2013. Actors including Dwayne Johnson, Shad Moss, Gal Gadot, Michelle Rodriguez, and Jason Statham are also associated with the franchise. 

    ALSO READ: Urfi Javed HOT Photos: Actress shocks fans in sheer black floral outfit (PICTURES)

    Last Updated May 22, 2023, 8:12 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    From Amitabh Bachchan to Aamir Khan, here are 7 Bollywood actors who cheated on their wives ADC

    From Amitabh Bachchan to Aamir Khan, here are 7 Bollywood actors who cheated on their wives

    Megastar Vijay Thalapathi, Venkat Prabhu's upcoming project's video released on Instagram ARB

    Megastar Vijay Thalapathi, Venkat Prabhu's upcoming project's video released on Instagram

    From Dil Chahta Hai to Dum Laga Ke Haisha: here are 9 best Bollywood rom- coms you must watch ARB

    From “Dil Chahta Hai” to “Dum Laga Ke Haisha”: here are 9 best Bollywood rom- coms you must watch

    Manoj Bajpayee admitted that he is following intermittent fasting: Does it work for everyone? (ARB)

    Manoj Bajpayee admitted that he is following intermittent fasting: Does it work for everyone?

    The Kerala Story: Know about ISIS operative Yasmin Ahmed Jahid who conducted classes on Islamic jihad in state ADC

    The Kerala Story: Know about ISIS operative Yasmin Ahmed Jahid who conducted classes on Islamic jihad in state

    Recent Stories

    From Chocolates to Pizza: Avoid these 7 foods items with alcohol (ARB)

    From Chocolates to Pizza: Avoid these 7 foods items with alcohol

    Daily Horoscope for May 22, 2023: Be careful Aries, Gemini; good day for Leo AJR

    Daily Horoscope for May 22, 2023: Be careful Aries, Gemini; good day for Leo

    Numerology Prediction for May 22, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for May 22, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions Know how your week will be from May 22 to May 28 2023 gcw

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from May 22 to May 28, 2023

    Love relationship marriage horoscope Check predictions from May 22 to May 28 2023 gcw

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from May 22 to May 28, 2023

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon