Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gadar 2: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's romantic scene lands film into controversy

    Gadar 2 lands in a soup of controversy after a video of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel filming a romantic scene in the Gurudwara goes viral. It is one of the most awaited sequels of this year which has made cinema lovers excited. Know more about the same.

    Gadar 2: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's romantic scene lands film into controversy vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jun 9, 2023, 9:25 AM IST

    Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are currently filming Gadar 2. While photos and videos from the sets have piqued cinema lovers and fans more about the film, a recent clip of Sunny and Ameesha has landed Gadar 2 in a controversy. 

    In a video doing the rounds on social media, Sunny and Ameesha are filming a scene in a Gurudwara. The duo was shooting for a romantic scene inside the place of worship.

    ALSO READ: Arnold Schwarzenegger Netflix docu-series: Actor opens up on facing 'tough childhood'

    The actors were walking in the Gurudwara arm-in-arm. The video has drawn criticism from Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), who called out the makers on social media. GPC General Secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal pulled up Sunny Deol for shooting and filming the romantic scene in a religious place.

    The SGPC expressed their displeasure and demanded action. "We strongly objected to the shooting of objectionable scenes of Gadar 2 within the limits of Gurudwara Sahib."

    Reacting to the controversy, Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma took to Twitter and shared a statement. The filmmaker said, "I would like to address the recent incident involving leaked footage from one of the scenes of our film, Gadar 2, which took place in the outer courtyard of a Gurudwara. First and foremost, I want to emphasize that I, and the team hold the highest respect for religious sentiments and are fully committed to upholding their sanctity. I have maintained this in films I made in past and will ensure this in the future as well."

    Taking to his Twitter handle, Anil Sharma said, "#Gadar2 ki Chandigarah gurudwara sahab mein hui shoot ko lekar kuch galatafahami kuch mitro ke man mein hui ..usko lekar mera spashtikaran prastut hai .. sab dharm sambhav , sab dharm sadbhav yahi siksha payi hai maine aur yahi hai hamari gadar2 ki unit ka mantra."

    The director added, "I want to make it perfectly clear that this footage got captured on a private phone and represents an unedited scene from the film. If my actions have unintentionally caused any hurt or offence. I apologize for the same. Because it was not my intention to offend anyone. I deeply regret any distress caused."

    ALSO READ: From Berries to Spinach: Prevent hair fall with these 6 incredible superfoods

    Last Updated Jun 9, 2023, 9:25 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bloody Daddy Leaked: Shahid Kapoor's action film out on TamilRockers and other torrent sites RBA

    Bloody Daddy Leaked: Shahid Kapoor's action film out on TamilRockers and other torrent sites

    Transformers Rise of the Beasts: 7 reasons to watch Optimus Prime, Bumblebee on big screen MAH

    Transformers: Rise of the Beasts: 7 reasons to watch Optimus Prime, Bumblebee on big screen

    Why is Selena Gomez being attacked by trolls for her 'sweatshirt' photos? Know details vma

    Why is Selena Gomez being attacked by trolls for her 'sweatshirt' photos? Know details

    Kanye West turns 46: From net worth to controversies to lovelife with Kim Kardashian and more MAH

    Kanye West turns 46: From net worth to controversies to lovelife with Kim Kardashian and more

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Are Anjali Arora, Awez Darbar charging THIS whopping amount each week? know details vma

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Know how much are Anjali Arora and Awez Darbar charging for each week

    Recent Stories

    Bloody Daddy Leaked: Shahid Kapoor's action film out on TamilRockers and other torrent sites RBA

    Bloody Daddy Leaked: Shahid Kapoor's action film out on TamilRockers and other torrent sites

    Loka Kerala Sabha: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, team arrive in New York anr

    Loka Kerala Sabha: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, team arrive in New York

    Massive fire engulfs Mumbai's Zaveri Bazar building; several trapped persons rescued safely: WATCH AJR

    Massive fire engulfs Mumbai's Zaveri Bazar building; several trapped persons rescued safely: WATCH

    Transformers Rise of the Beasts: 7 reasons to watch Optimus Prime, Bumblebee on big screen MAH

    Transformers: Rise of the Beasts: 7 reasons to watch Optimus Prime, Bumblebee on big screen

    Why is Selena Gomez being attacked by trolls for her 'sweatshirt' photos? Know details vma

    Why is Selena Gomez being attacked by trolls for her 'sweatshirt' photos? Know details

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon