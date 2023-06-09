Gadar 2: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's romantic scene lands film into controversy

Gadar 2 lands in a soup of controversy after a video of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel filming a romantic scene in the Gurudwara goes viral. It is one of the most awaited sequels of this year which has made cinema lovers excited. Know more about the same.

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are currently filming Gadar 2. While photos and videos from the sets have piqued cinema lovers and fans more about the film, a recent clip of Sunny and Ameesha has landed Gadar 2 in a controversy.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, Sunny and Ameesha are filming a scene in a Gurudwara. The duo was shooting for a romantic scene inside the place of worship.

The actors were walking in the Gurudwara arm-in-arm. The video has drawn criticism from Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), who called out the makers on social media. GPC General Secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal pulled up Sunny Deol for shooting and filming the romantic scene in a religious place.

The SGPC expressed their displeasure and demanded action. "We strongly objected to the shooting of objectionable scenes of Gadar 2 within the limits of Gurudwara Sahib."

Reacting to the controversy, Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma took to Twitter and shared a statement. The filmmaker said, "I would like to address the recent incident involving leaked footage from one of the scenes of our film, Gadar 2, which took place in the outer courtyard of a Gurudwara. First and foremost, I want to emphasize that I, and the team hold the highest respect for religious sentiments and are fully committed to upholding their sanctity. I have maintained this in films I made in past and will ensure this in the future as well."

Taking to his Twitter handle, Anil Sharma said, "#Gadar2 ki Chandigarah gurudwara sahab mein hui shoot ko lekar kuch galatafahami kuch mitro ke man mein hui ..usko lekar mera spashtikaran prastut hai .. sab dharm sambhav , sab dharm sadbhav yahi siksha payi hai maine aur yahi hai hamari gadar2 ki unit ka mantra."

The director added, "I want to make it perfectly clear that this footage got captured on a private phone and represents an unedited scene from the film. If my actions have unintentionally caused any hurt or offence. I apologize for the same. Because it was not my intention to offend anyone. I deeply regret any distress caused."

