'Gadar 2' LEAKED: Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel's film out on Filmyzilla, 123movies and other torrent sites

Gadar 2 Full Movie HD Leaked Online: Helmed by Anil Sharma, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are reprising their iconic roles of Tara Singh and Sakeena, 22 years after the release of their film.

Gadar 2 leaked: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's much anticipated epic love tale Gadar 2 finally hit theatres on Friday, August 11, to great acclaim. The film, a sequel to the 2001 classic Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, brings back various fond recollections. Sunny and Ameesha are recreating their legendary roles of Tara Singh and Sakeena in Anil Sharma's film, released 22 years ago. Meanwhile, an adult Utkarsh Sharma, portrayed their son, Jette.

Sunny Deol, billed as a masala entertainment, is expected to provide some tough action scenes and witty lines. While the audience excitedly awaits the return of the major actors' on-screen enchantment, the film has tragically succumbed to piracy.

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez's heartwarming gestures during recent event with fans goes viral

Gadar 2 has been leaked in HD for free online download. Gadar 2 is expected to enjoy a strong opening weekend at the box office. The film, which also stars Simrat Kaur, Manish Wadhwa, and Gaurav Chopra in crucial parts, has made its way to various unauthorised websites following its theatrical premiere. Gadar 2 has reportedly been released online for free download and streaming. This is incredibly depressing news since it takes away the excitement of seeing the film in a theatre. Gadar 2 is now available in HD in a variety of high-quality formats.

Also Read: Bhola Shankar REVIEW: Is Chiranjeevi, Keerthy Suresh's film HIT or FLOP?

It is also accessible in formats like 300MB in 1080p and 720p. Further, the pirate version is also available for free viewing, and trending keywords for being searched online are Gadar 22023 Full movie Download, Gadar 2 movie Download 480p, etc. It is not the first time a film or series has been leaked online. Films like Mission Impossible 7, Stayaprem Ki Katha, and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke were also leaked. Such malicious practises not only harm the crew's hard work but also damage the filmmaking business, causing high losses.

Gadar 2, directed by Anil Sharma, is the sequel to the 2001 film, which focuses on the love story of Tara Singh, a truck driver, and Shekina, a Pakistani lady, and the difficulties their romance endures against the backdrop of the India-Pak split. Gadar 2, on the other hand, is focused on the 1971 Indo-Pakistani war. Tara Singh flies to Pakistan to bring his son, Charanjeet, who is tortured and imprisoned by Pakistani forces led by Major General Hamid Iqbal. Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, Luv Sinha, and Simrat Kaur also appear in the film.

DISCLAIMER- As piracy is a criminal act under the Copyright Act of 1957, Asianet Newsable does not condone or promote it. We respectfully suggest you refrain from engaging in such practices or encouraging piracy