    Gadar 2: Dharmendra reacts to fan booking free screening of Sunny Deol's film

    First Published Aug 21, 2023, 6:38 PM IST

    Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, has outperformed all predictions and turned into one of the biggest box office successes in Indian film history. The follow-up to the 2001 smash movie Gadar: Ek Prem Katha has received a tonne of love and acclaim from both the public and critics. The interest in Anil Sharma's film hasn't diminished at all, in fact, it's growing. We previously learned that some fans travelled to Rajasthan to see the movie in tractors. Now, a fan in Ujjain has scheduled a free showing of Gadar 2 for the entire hamlet. Dharmendra, Sunny Deol's father and a seasoned performer, responded to the fan-posted video on Twitter. 

    A while back, renowned actor Dharmendra tweeted a video on his Twitter account that showed a group of peasants riding motorcycles to the screening of Gadar 2 with a DJ in behind. Dharmendra commented on this video in Hindi, saying "Seeing this love full of love, the spirits get high." According to reports, Dharmendra, a fan, requested the free screening because he wanted to grant his late father Lakshminaraya's wish as he was a major Sunny Deol fan. In response, the seasoned actor responded in Hindia, "Dear Dharmendra, give heaps of love to the son who showed such respect for his dear father's desires. God rest your lovely father's soul, my dear brother. 

    Hema Malini recently applauded Gadar 2 as well, stating, "Bohot hi achha laga. Jo anticipated that she would say that. Interesting stuff, that. It is said that the films from the 1970s and 1980s are particularly noteworthy. Anil Sharma Ji is a fantastic director, and Sunny (Deol) is excellent. acting ne bhi bohot sundar kiya hai utkarsh. It's a good message for Pakistan and India. Meanwhile, Gadar 2 was released on August 11, 2023. Apart from Sunny and Ameesha, Gadar 2 features Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, Luv Sinha, Simrat Kaur, Mir Sarwar, Rohit Choudhary, Rakesh Bedi, and many others in pivotal roles. 

