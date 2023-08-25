Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gadar 2: Composer Uttam Singh claims makers did not ask permission before using his songs

    While Gadar 2 became a nationwide success and has minted more than Rs 400 crores in more than 13 days since its release in the theatres, in a recent interview, the composer Uttam Singh claimed that the makers did not ask for permission or consent before using his songs in their film.

    Noted bollywood filmmaker Anil Sharma-directorial Gadar 2 became a smashing hit as fans were eager to see Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprise their roles as Tara Singh and Sakeena, respectively. The lead actors were not the only elements that the director retained from the original film. He recreated the iconic songs Main Nikla Gaddi Leke and Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava for the sequel. While the original tracks were composed by Uttam Singh, the music director recently claimed that he did not get approached for the sequel.

    ALSO READ: National Film Awards 2023: Here's how Anupam Kher reacted to Allu Arjun, 'The Kashmir Files' winning titles

    Talking to a regional entertainment portal, Uttam Singh said, "They did not call me for Gadar 2. I do not have the habit of calling and asking for work. They have used two of my songs in the film. I have also heard that they used the background music that I composed. They should have the etiquette to ask me once and talk to me before using my songs in the film."

    The songs for the sequel have been composed by Mithoon. While the latest rendition of Main Nikla Gaddi Leke has the vocals of the original singer Udit Narayan, his son Aditya Narayan and Mithoon have also lent their voices to the song. On the other hand, Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava, both new and original renditions were sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik.

    Gadar 2 was released on August 11 and quickly became the most successful post-pandemic theatrical release. The film earned a whopping Rs 40 crores on its opening day. The film has surpassed the Rs 400 crore mark at the Indian box office in only 12 days since its release. It is now inching close to the Rs 500 crore mark.

    ALSO READ: National Film Awards 2023: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi share joy after 'Kashmir Files' wins award

