    National Film Awards 2023: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi share joy after 'Kashmir Files' wins award

    'The Kashmir Files' won an award in the category of The Best National Integration Film. 

    National Film Awards 2023 Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi share joy after Kashmir Files win award ADC
    First Published Aug 24, 2023, 9:42 PM IST

    Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi shared their thoughts after their film 'The Kashmir Files' won award in the category of The Best National Integration Film. Agnihotri said: "I am in America and I started receiving calls from my friends from where I came to know that 'The Kashmir Files' has won the 69th National Film Awards in the category of National Integration Award. National Award is the prestigious award of India. Since starting I have been saying that The Kashmir Files is not my film and I was the only medium. This award I am dedicating on the behalf of our IamBuddha Production Company to all the victims of terrorists especially to the Kashmiri Hindus and besides that, in the whole corner of the world the Hindus who are facing terrorism, and this film is their voice, their sufferings so it belongs to them."

    ALSO READ: National Film Awards 2023: 'Home' receives Best Feature Film Award for Malayalam language category

    Pallavi Joshi was elated after hearing the news. She shared her thoughts saying: "I am in Chicago right now for the promotion of our new film 'The Vaccine War'. I am very happy about winning this award, of course, every actor will be happy but I am happier that our film won the 69th National Award in the category of Best National Integration  because that is very important for us. I dedicate this award to the entire Kashmiri Pundit community and all the prosecuted community in the world who have suffered at the hands of the terrorism".

    Last Updated Aug 24, 2023, 9:43 PM IST
