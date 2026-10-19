FWICE President BN Tiwari condemned the attack on Tiger Shroff, calling it an act to spread terror. He expressed faith in the Mumbai Police. Three accused have been arrested after opening fire on the actor's car in Juhu, injuring his driver.

FWICE Condemns 'Acts of Terror'

President of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), BN Tiwari, condemned the attack on the Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, which took place in Juhu on Sunday. While talking to ANI, BN Tiwari said, "I completely condemn this because the Federation is a responsible organization, where 38 associations are involved. On behalf of everyone, I urge that such incidents should not happen. This is happening repeatedly—sometimes Salman Khan, sometimes Rohit Shetty, now Tiger Shroff—these things are purely intended to spread terror."

'Our Police Possess Real Authority'

However, he expressed his hope in Mumbai Police and urged the people to create a peaceful atmosphere after the incident to reduce the panic on social media and among the public. "Whereas I know that besides the film industry, our Maharashtra government is very capable. Our police possess real authority. After Scotland [Yard], the Bombay Police is renowned; people respect the Mumbai Police. This matter will be resolved very soon, and it is close to being solved. So I would only say that our police and the government should recreate an atmosphere in which people can live in peace, whether they are superstars or common citizens—where they can move around, go places, and enjoy themselves. These acts of terror are not good at all. The Federation strongly opposes this," added BN Tiwari.

Details of the Juhu Firing

The case pertains to the firing that took place around 7 pm on Sunday in the Juhu area of Mumbai, when actor Tiger Shroff was leaving a football club. The accused opened fire at the actor’s car. Although the actor escaped direct gunshot injuries, his driver sustained injuries in the incident.

Investigation and Arrests

According to the police, the accused were caught while travelling on a train. A case has been registered under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act. Further investigation is underway. The three accused were produced before the Kota court on Monday. The judge granted a 48-hour transit remand of the accused to the Mumbai Police. (ANI)