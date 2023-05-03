Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkaar to Vikram Vedha: Watch these brilliant movies and shows on OTT platforms

    To make the weekend more exciting and remarkable, here is a curated list of netizens' approved and iconic films alongside shows to take away the weekend boredom and blues for people. Know more. (Anushri Bokade)

    From Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkaar to Vikram Vedha: Watch these brilliant movies and shows on OTT platforms
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published May 3, 2023, 10:00 PM IST

    In the first week of May, new Hindi web series and films will be available on streaming services like Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar, Prime Video, and other eminent platforms. Many bewitching web series and films are set and scheduled for this weekend. This list includes Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo, Vikram Vedha, Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkaar, and many more.

    So this weekend, settle in for a movie marathon with some popcorn. Here is all the information you require about the weekend OTT releases so that you may add them to your watch list.

    1. Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkaar (Netflix):

    Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer super hit romantic comedy film, Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkaar, is finally releasing now on OTT. It got released in theatres on Holi. It also casts Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia, and Boney Kapoor in prominent roles. Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor got seen together for the first time on the big screens.

    2. Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo (Disney + Hotstar):

    Starring prominent actresses Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar, and Isha Talwar in lead roles, Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo is the New Hindi web series to be released this week. It is said to be a new spin on the saas-bahu drama. The series will explore the dynamics between a robust, ruthless mother-in-law and not a tough and brutal daughter-in-law.

    3. Vikram Vedha (Jio Cinemas):

    This Tamil remake of the same name stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. Directed by Pushkar-Gayathri (who also directed the original movie), it stars Vijay Sethupathi, Shraddha Srinath, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in prominent roles. Its plot revolves around the cop trying to catch a gangster and, in the process, starts questioning his own morality.

    4. Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Disney + Hotstar):

    This new animated series for kids is ready to break into OTT. In this series, Piotr Michael voiced Master Yoda, Emma Berman’s voice got used for Nash, Juliet Donenfeld’s voice got used for Lys, and Jamaal Avery Jr is the voice of Kai. Dee Bradley Baker and Jonathan Lipow as Nubs and RJ-83, respectively.

    5. Operation Fortune (Lionsgate Play):

    Starring Aubrey Plaza and Jason Statham, Ruse De Guerre is ready to make entrance exclusively on Lionsgate Play. The movie follows the genre of spies, global threats, and a super-agent. The super-agent, Orsen Fortune, gears up for the most dangerous and crucial mission of his life.

    6. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Netflix):

    The main focus of the Bridgerton-verse prologue is Queen Charlotte's rise to fame and dominance. The series will describe how the young Queen's union with King George ignites a beautiful and spicy love story and a social revolution, resulting in the world of the Tonne that the Bridgerton characters inherited.

    Last Updated May 3, 2023, 10:00 PM IST
