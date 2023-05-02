Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MET Gala 2023: Natasha Poonawalla looks magnificent in silver spiked couture attire

    Making a starry appearance and turning several heads, the renowned Indian businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla's attire serves the theme of MET Gala 2023 just perfectly. The diva looked sensational in silver spiked couture attire. Know more.

    MET Gala 2023: Natasha Poonawalla looks magnificent in silver spiked couture attire vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published May 2, 2023, 8:42 AM IST

    Natasha Poonawalla's MET Gala looks have always blown away the minds of netizens and fans on social media. The MET Gala veteran has always been a fashion icon who takes social media by storm with her sartorial choices that elevate the fashion tones and trends in the world.

    The Met Gala 2023 is happening today, May 2. The theme is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. Getting the theme right is a big thing, when it comes to the biggest fashion event of the year.

    ALSO READ: MET Gala 2023: Paris Hilton to make big debut, here are her sexiest photos

    Indian socialite and businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla has constantly blown away minds and won the hearts of netizens and fans on social media with her brilliant attires at the MET Gala events over the last many years. 

    Getting her A-game to MET Gala 2023 as well, Natasha Poonawalla opted for a shiny silver spiked metallic ensemble attire. The name of the ace fashion designer who designed this outfit for her has not gotten revealed yet. Natasha Poonawalla's attire was a structured gown with a mirror work finishing on it. Natasha's attire is in sync and line with the theme of this year's MET Gala dedicated to the late iconic fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. MET Gala 2023's theme for this year 2023 is 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty.'

    Natasha Poonawalla opted for a sleek ponytail look with all silver accessories adorning her blonde-brown hair. The silver spiked attire flaunted her bare back and toned body as she kept her hands on her waist area. She flaunts her minimal makeup look with nude lip color and black eyeliner on her eyes. Her outfit gave a delectable view of her toned hands.

    ALSO READ: Esha Gupta HOT Photos: Actress makes fans sweat with searing red couture outfit; see most alluring images

    Last Updated May 2, 2023, 8:42 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    MET Gala 2023: Isha Ambani looks captivating in Prabal Gurung saree gown ensemble vma

    MET Gala 2023: Isha Ambani looks captivating in Prabal Gurung saree gown ensemble

    IPL 2023, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, MI vs RR: Watch Yuzvendra Chahal catches up with wife Dhanashree Verma at Mumbai airport in adorable fashion-ayh

    IPL 2023: Watch Yuzvendra Chahal catches up with wife Dhanashree Verma at Mumbai airport in adorable fashion

    'The Kerala Story': Vipul Shah reveals film being an 'uncomfortable truth'; know details vma

    The Kerala Story: Vipul Shah reveals film being an 'uncomfortable truth'; know details

    Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan caught sharing steamy kiss by fan; know details vma

    Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan caught sharing steamy kiss by fan; know details

    The more covered women's bodies are the better they will be: Salman Khan

    The more covered women's bodies are the better they will be: Salman Khan

    Recent Stories

    Here's how these 3 incredible superfoods can reduce your daily anxiety vma

    Here's how these 3 incredible superfoods can reduce your daily anxiety

    MET Gala 2023: Isha Ambani looks captivating in Prabal Gurung saree gown ensemble vma

    MET Gala 2023: Isha Ambani looks captivating in Prabal Gurung saree gown ensemble

    Met Gala 2023: Kim Kardashian and her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner honour Karl Lagerfeld in style RBA

    Met Gala 2023: Kim Kardashian and her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner honour Karl Lagerfeld in style

    7 benefits of Ajwain-from curing high cholesterol to reducing blood pressure RBA

    7 benefits of Ajwain-from curing high cholesterol to reducing blood pressure

    Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in black Valentino outfits; couple paid homage to Karl Lagerfeld RBA

    Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in black Valentino outfits; couple paid homage to Karl Lagerfeld

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon