MET Gala 2023: Natasha Poonawalla looks magnificent in silver spiked couture attire

Making a starry appearance and turning several heads, the renowned Indian businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla's attire serves the theme of MET Gala 2023 just perfectly. The diva looked sensational in silver spiked couture attire. Know more.

Natasha Poonawalla's MET Gala looks have always blown away the minds of netizens and fans on social media. The MET Gala veteran has always been a fashion icon who takes social media by storm with her sartorial choices that elevate the fashion tones and trends in the world.

The Met Gala 2023 is happening today, May 2. The theme is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. Getting the theme right is a big thing, when it comes to the biggest fashion event of the year.

ALSO READ: MET Gala 2023: Paris Hilton to make big debut, here are her sexiest photos

Indian socialite and businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla has constantly blown away minds and won the hearts of netizens and fans on social media with her brilliant attires at the MET Gala events over the last many years.

Getting her A-game to MET Gala 2023 as well, Natasha Poonawalla opted for a shiny silver spiked metallic ensemble attire. The name of the ace fashion designer who designed this outfit for her has not gotten revealed yet. Natasha Poonawalla's attire was a structured gown with a mirror work finishing on it. Natasha's attire is in sync and line with the theme of this year's MET Gala dedicated to the late iconic fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. MET Gala 2023's theme for this year 2023 is 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty.'

Natasha Poonawalla opted for a sleek ponytail look with all silver accessories adorning her blonde-brown hair. The silver spiked attire flaunted her bare back and toned body as she kept her hands on her waist area. She flaunts her minimal makeup look with nude lip color and black eyeliner on her eyes. Her outfit gave a delectable view of her toned hands.

ALSO READ: Esha Gupta HOT Photos: Actress makes fans sweat with searing red couture outfit; see most alluring images