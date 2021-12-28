  • Facebook
    From Prithviraj to Radhe Shyam, Bollywood film releases in 2022

    2022 has been the year of exciting films. There have been many films have been postponed and have been rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
     

    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 28, 2021, 10:28 PM IST
    The year shall be ending soon, and you need to know about the binge-worthy movies that you need to watch. We have made a new list of movies that you need to watch in 2022. Check out the list of movies that will release in 2022 that you need to really add to your bucket list.

    Radhe Shyam

    The movie has been directed by Radha Krishna Kumar; this sci-fi romantic drama features Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles. The film is going to be scheduled to release on January 14th.  

    Prithviraj

    The upcoming historical epic action drama movie features Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar in lead roles. The movie is being directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. The film shall release on January 21st.    

    Badhaai Do

    The movie has the stellar cast of Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles. The upcoming family drama is being directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni. The movie is scheduled for theatrical release on February 4th. 

    Gangubai Kathiawadi

    The movie is based on S Hussain Zaidi’s Mafia Queens Of Mumbai. The biographical crime drama has the stellar cast of Alia Bhatt. The movie has been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali; the film is scheduled to release in theatres on February 18th.   

    Gehraiyaan

    A Dharma production, the movie has been directed by Shakun Batra and will be released on January 25, 2022. The stellar cast of the movie includes Deepika Padukone, Sidhhanth Chaturvedi, Ananya Pandey and Naseeruddin Shah. The film shows the story of relations in modern times and talks about the concepts of love and adulting.

    Also read: SS Rajamouli thanks Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, for postponing films, avoiding clash with RRR

    The Kashmir Files

    The movie is based on the life of  Kashmiri Pandits and their forced emigration from the state of Kashmir. The film has the stellar cast of  Mithun Chakraborti, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher and Darshan Kumaar. The movie has been directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri.

    Also read: Radhe Shyam trailer: Prabhas plays a ‘FLIRTATIOUS’ character in this dreamy but tragic love story
     

