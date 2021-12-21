  • Facebook
    SS Rajamouli thanks Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, for postponing films, avoiding clash with RRR

    SS Rajamouli has sent out ‘thank you’ messages for the Telugu stars for delaying the release dates of their films, and further providing an easy release for RRR in the two Telugu states.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 21, 2021, 8:23 PM IST
    People often have a perception that showbiz has more to do with rivalry than friendship. But these men from down South have proved that it is friendship over the business. And this example has been set by SS Rajamouli and friends. On Tuesday, Director SS Rajamouli thanked Mahesh Babu and Bheemla Nayak team for delaying their respective films to new release dates; helping RRR and Radhe Shyam to have a smooth release in the Telugu states.

    Active Telugu Film Producers Guild announced that ‘Bheema Kalyan’ – a Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer has delayed its release date, allowing SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam to have a smooth release in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Both the films are eyeing a national release. Soon after the announcement, SS Rajamouli put out ‘thank you’ tweets.

    In one of the tweets directed to the makers of Bheemla Nayak, SS Rajamouli said that he appreciates the decision of Pawan Kalyan garu and Chinababu garu to defer Bheemla Nayak’s release date in the two states. Bheemla Nayak was slated to release in the theatres on January 12. However, it will now be released on January 25 in the Telugu states. Similarly, F3 which is Dil Raju’s production has also been pushed from February to an April release.

    However, the first film that decided about delaying its release date was Mahesh Babu’s ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’. Parasuram Petla’s film was looking at a release on January 13 but will now be released on April 1. The decision was taken to avoid any clash at the box office.

    SS Rajamouli also thanked Mahesh Babu was delaying the release, especially since his film was eyeing the Pongal slate but has carved a way for RRR’s smoother release. Now, both the films, RRR and Radhe Shyam will have a Makar Sankranti releasing, battling it out across nationwide theatres.

    See the tweets here:

    Last Updated Dec 21, 2021, 8:23 PM IST
