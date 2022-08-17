From Genie’s Lamp to Mani: Best magical items in movies

Everybody loves a bit of magic in their life, and some movies really bring those desires alive with spellbinding themes. Besides bringing smiles on our faces, these stories forever remain etched in our memories. These magical items aren’t just props in the films but very fundamental to the climax, which reveals great use of wit, intelligence, magic and luck. Here’s a list of some of the most iconic magical items used on the silver screen that have taken our hearts away and made us wish they were real.

Genie’s Lamp

The Aladdin movie has been remade umpteen times as a motion picture, animated series, and film. The love for the Genie refuses to go down, through the ages, if anything it has actually increased in popularity. The ancient-looking lamp is the home of the all-powerful genie who can help the owner with three wishes. While it spells wish fulfilment for the user, it is more of a prison for the genie, and he has no way out of it. And the latest Aladdin movie showed how the genie is so powerful only because it is shackled, and the power is for the master and not for himself.







Mani

Mani, the precious stone, has been a part of Indian films for ages, and the mere presence of it suggests that what’s being offered on the screen is way beyond any run-of-the-mill story. The latest in the list of such flicks is Chintaa Mani, which seemingly stands out for its concept and performance. It’s a story about three friends who come across a magical Mani, which according to a vagabond, shows the future. The magical and other cosmic powers ingrained in the precious stone completely transform their life. It is yet to be seen if the changes brought about by the Mani change their life for the better, or spells doomsday for them.







The Mask

The mask and its powers have been shown in a movie and an animated series of the same name. When the protagonist comes across a mysterious yet ancient-looking mask, he is intrigued by it and places it on his face. As he discovers the mask has powers beyond understanding and can allow the wearer to shape shift, create items out of nothing, gets a super speed and many more. As he discovers the mask's powers, he understands why it is necessary to stay away from it, because not everything magical is good.





Invisibility Cloak

When the audience and Harry Potter discovered the Invisibility Cloak in the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, they didn’t fully realise its power. Throughout the film, Harry goes on adventures, along with his friends, invisible. It enables him to sneak into places which aren’t permitted. In the end we come to know how it was a gift from Death itself, and could help to cheat death. And we all did for once wish that we had an invisibility cloak so that we could move around without being seen.

Mary Poppins' Bag

Mary Poppins was herself a magical person who could bring happiness in anybody’s life. With her magic and charm, she could turn the world upside down. In Mary Poppins, the movie named after the protagonist of the film, she had a magical bag, that could fit anything. Through the film we saw how it was crucial in the climax, and why she needed it.