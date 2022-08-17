Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From Genie’s Lamp to Mani: Best magical items in movies

    Here’s a list of some of the most iconic magical items used on the silver screen that have taken our hearts away and made us wish they were real.

    From Genie Lamp to Mani: Best magical items in movies RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Aug 17, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Everybody loves a bit of magic in their life, and some movies really bring those desires alive with spellbinding themes. Besides bringing smiles on our faces, these stories forever remain etched in our memories. These magical items aren’t just props in the films but very fundamental to the climax, which reveals great use of wit, intelligence, magic and luck. Here’s a list of some of the most iconic magical items used on the silver screen that have taken our hearts away and made us wish they were real.

    Genie’s Lamp
    The Aladdin movie has been remade umpteen times as a motion picture, animated series, and film. The love for the Genie refuses to go down, through the ages, if anything it has actually increased in popularity. The ancient-looking lamp is the home of the all-powerful genie who can help the owner with three wishes. While it spells wish fulfilment for the user, it is more of a prison for the genie, and he has no way out of it. And the latest Aladdin movie showed how the genie is so powerful only because it is shackled, and the power is for the master and not for himself. 



    Mani
    Mani, the precious stone, has been a part of Indian films for ages, and the mere presence of it suggests that what’s being offered on the screen is way beyond any run-of-the-mill story. The latest in the list of such flicks is Chintaa Mani, which seemingly stands out for its concept and performance. It’s a story about three friends who come across a magical Mani, which according to a vagabond, shows the future. The magical and other cosmic powers ingrained in the precious stone completely transform their life. It is yet to be seen if the changes brought about by the Mani change their life for the better, or spells doomsday for them.



    The Mask 
    The mask and its powers have been shown in a movie and an animated series of the same name. When the protagonist comes across a mysterious yet ancient-looking mask, he is intrigued by it and places it on his face. As he discovers the mask has powers beyond understanding and can allow the wearer to shape shift, create items out of nothing, gets a super speed and many more. As he discovers the mask's powers, he understands why it is necessary to stay away from it, because not everything magical is good. 

    Invisibility Cloak 
    When the audience and Harry Potter discovered the Invisibility Cloak in the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, they didn’t fully realise its power. Throughout the film, Harry goes on adventures, along with his friends, invisible. It enables him to sneak into places which aren’t permitted. In the end we come to know how it was a gift from Death itself, and could help to cheat death. And we all did for once wish that we had an invisibility cloak so that we could move around without being seen.

    Mary Poppins' Bag
    Mary Poppins was herself a magical person who could bring happiness in anybody’s life. With her magic and charm, she could turn the world upside down. In Mary Poppins, the movie named after the protagonist of the film, she had a magical bag, that could fit anything. Through the film we saw how it was crucial in the climax, and why she needed it. 

     

    Last Updated Aug 17, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rajinikanth completes 47 years in film industry: Daughter Aishwaryaa says, "47 Years of Rajinism" RBA

    Rajinikanth completes 47 years in film industry: Daughter Aishwaryaa says, "47 Years of Rajinism"

    Raju Srivastava health update: Comedian's manager says 'health is improving, but still in ICU' RBA

    Raju Srivastava health update: Comedian's manager says 'health is improving, but still in ICU'

    Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Details: Full list of contestants to premiere date and more RBA

    Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Details: Full list of contestants to premiere date and more

    Is 'RRR' star Jr NTR all set for his Hollywood debut? Here's what we know RBA

    Is 'RRR' star Jr NTR all set for his Hollywood debut? Here's what we know

    Video and Pictures: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan fly the Indian flag high in Barcelona RBA

    Video and Pictures: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan fly the Indian flag high in Barcelona

    Recent Stories

    India vs Zimbabwe, IND vs ZIM 2022: Hope the team can bank on me - Shahbaz Ahmed post national call-up-ayh

    IND vs ZIM 2022: 'Hope the team can bank on me' - Shahbaz Ahmed post national call-up

    astrology Daily Horoscope for August 17 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for August 17, 2022: Good day for Taurus, Gemini; be careful Scorpio, Sagittarius

    Numerology Prediction for August 17 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for August 17, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    football Kylian Mbappe and Neymar may have settled their feud; but will effect of 'penalty-gate' derail PSG campaign snt

    Mbappe and Neymar may have settled their feud; but will effect of 'penalty-gate' derail PSG's campaign?

    Bilkis Bano case: Lawyers explain how 1992 remission policy paved way for early release of 11 convicts snt

    Bilkis Bano case: Lawyers explain how 1992 remission policy paved way for early release of 11 convicts

    Recent Videos

    This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    WATCH: This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad snt

    India@75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution snt

    India@75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur snt

    India@75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur

    Video Icon
    Independence Day 2022 Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia gcw

    Independence Day 2022: Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia

    Video Icon