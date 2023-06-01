Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From Asur 2 to The Night Manager Season 2: List of web series releasing across OTT platforms in June

    Here is a list of the material to watch in the month of June 2023 on various OTT platforms, including Asur 2, The Night Manager Season 2, Scoop, and School of Lies.
     

    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jun 1, 2023, 7:10 PM IST

    There is something interesting to watch for everyone on OTT platforms, from the true-crime drama Scoop to the multi-starrer Asur 2, which tells the tale of a fanatical serial murderer with religious affiliations.Check out the list:

    Asur: The thriller series Asur 2 by Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Sharib Hashmi, Riddhi Dogra, and Amey Wagh tells the tale of a religiously motivated fanatic serial killer. Season one of the Oni Sen-directed horror series concluded on a cliffhanger that left viewers wondering what would become of the elusive killer and the horror games that were playing out.
    OTT Platform: Jio Cinema
    Release Date: June 1, 2023

    Scoop: The character of crime reporter Jagruti Pathak gets caught in the crossfire between the police, the underworld, and the media in the crime thriller "Scoop," which emphasises society's rush to judgement. The online series, which stars Karishma Tanna and Harman Baweja in the key roles, has gained attention ever since the publication of its trailer.
    OTT Platform: Netflix
    Release Date: June 2, 2023

    School of Lies: As a 12-year-old Shakti from the institute goes missing, mayhem takes over. This is the tale of the 'School of lies'. When concealed skeletons are discovered in the boarding school's wardrobe, things take an unexpected turn. It features Nimrat Kaur as a school counsellor who interacts with the pupils to learn more about the boy's disappearance.
    OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
    Release Date: June 2, 2023

    With Love Season 2: Lily (Emeraude Toubia) and Jorge (Mark Indelicato), the Diaz twins, are the central characters of this romantic comedy series. They are searching for love and meaning in their lives. Where the first season left off, the second season will pick up. Along with Isis King, Todd Grinnell, Vincent Rodriguez III, Rome Flynn, Desmond Chiam, Benito Martinez, and Benito Martinez, the film also stars Isis King. 
    OTT Platform: Netflix
    Release Date: June 2, 2023

    The Night Manager Season 2: Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Sobhita Dhulipala star in the series, which is an adaptation of John le Carré's book and the British television series of the same name. The high-octane thriller is surrounded by lavish drama and picturesque locations. Shaan Sengupta (Kapur), who goes undercover to overturn the empire of arms dealer Shaildendra "Shelly" Rungta (Anil Kapoor), is the main character in The Night Manager. 
    OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
    ​Release Date: June 30, 2023

    Manifest Season 4 Part 2: The fictional flight Montego Air 828 experiences a significant episode of turbulence as it travels from Jamaica to New York City, and Manifest follows various passengers on that voyage. They don't realise that five and a half years have actually passed until they touch down. They also discover that they have returned with the unique ability to see glimpses of future events.
    OTT Platform: Netflix
    Release Date: June 2, 2023

     

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2023, 7:16 PM IST
