Women’s Day 2025: Sania Mirza to PV Sindhu; 7 women who inspire in sports

Women in sports have been breaking stereotypes and barriers for women's development in all the areas, including sports. This step is an inspiring phase for the next generation of athletes to start their journeys with determination and the power of dreams. As Women's Day 2025 is around the corner, let's recall the inspiring and memorable stories of women in sports.

7 women who inspire in sports:

Mary Kom: The Boxing Legend

Mary Kom is also known as 'Magnificent Mary.'. She is a six-time world champion and bronze medalist in the Olympics. She came from a small village in Manipur to pursue her passion for boxing by breaking all the societal norms. She had to face numerous challenges, including financial struggles and gender stereotypes, but she never gave up. She inspired many young girls to follow their passion in boxing and other sports.

PV Sindhu: The Badminton Champion

PV Sindhu is a well-known badminton player who made India proud on a global stage. She became the first Indian woman to win an Olympic silver medal in badminton and the first Indian to become a world champion. Sindhu's inspiring journey from a young girl to global icon motivated many young athletes to stay determined to their passion.

Smriti Mandhana: The Cricketing Prodigy

Smriti Mandhanna is a currently trending cricketer who made a significant impact on women's cricket. She came from Mumbai and started to pursue her dream as a cricketer at a very young age. She won several awards, like the ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year award. Her success inspired many young girls to pursue their passion for sport.

Mithali Raj: The Cricketing Legend

Mithali Raj is a legendary cricketer and former captain of the Indian women's cricket team. She has become the one to score the highest runs in women's international cricket and led the Indian team to multiple World Cup finals. Her journey from a young girl playing cricket in the streets to an international cricket team. Her achievements show how dreams can drive women to dream lives.

Geeta Kumari Phogat and Babita Kumari Phogat: The Wrestling revolution:

The Phogat sisters have created a revolution in wrestling. Geeta Kumari Phogat has become India's first-ever gold medal winner in wrestling at the Commonwealth Games in 2010. Geeta and Babita were born in Haryana, where their father trained them despite societal norms and financial struggles to serve his nation. They have made the Phogat family's legacy and inspired young girls to pursue wrestling and other sports.

Sania Mirza: The Tennis Icon

Sania Mirza is a former professional tennis player who won six major titles in women's doubles and mixed doubles. She came from Mumbai and grew up in Hyderabad. Sania never gave up on her dreams despite the struggles. Her success story has influenced many young athletes to pursue their dreams in sports.

