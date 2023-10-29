Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Friends' star Matthew Perry found dead in hot tub at Los Angeles residence

    The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the incident, which occurred after Perry returned from a pickleball game and was discovered unresponsive in the Jacuzzi by his assistant. No drugs were found at the scene, and there is no evidence of foul play

    Friends star Matthew Perry found dead in hot tub
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 29, 2023, 8:20 AM IST

    Matthew Perry, best known for his role in the TV series 'Friends,' was discovered deceased in a hot tub at his Los Angeles residence on a Saturday, according to law enforcement officials cited by the LA Times. He was 54 years old. The Los Angeles Police Department's robbery-homicide detectives are currently conducting an investigation into his death, as per the report.

    After engaging in a two-hour game of pickleball, Perry returned to his LA home and dispatched his assistant on an errand. The assistant returned approximately two hours later, only to find Perry unresponsive in the Jacuzzi, as reported by TMZ. Emergency assistance was immediately summoned by dialing 911.

    Reports suggest that no drugs were found at the scene, and there are no signs of foul play.

    LAPD Officer Drake Madison told the Associated Press that officers responded to a "death investigation of a male in his 50s" at that location.

    The circumstances surrounding his passing have left fans in disbelief.

    Matthew Perry gained fame for his iconic portrayal of Chandler Bing on the beloved television series "Friends," which aired from 1994 to 2004 and achieved cult status. His portrayal of the witty and endearing Chandler made him a household name, earning critical acclaim and numerous award nominations during the show's run.

    Perry also received praise for his role as Ron Clark in "The Ron Clark Story," showcasing his versatility in both television and film. He had a successful theater career, including appearances in plays like "The End of Longing." In addition to his acting, he ventured into writing and production for various projects.

    Born to John Bennett Perry, an actor, and Suzanne Morrison, a Canadian journalist, Matthew was raised by his mother in Ottawa following his parents' divorce when he was an infant. He attended Ashbury College and later studied at The Buckley School in Sherman Oaks, California.

    Matthew Perry had been candid about his battles with addiction, particularly during his time on "Friends." He later sought treatment for substance abuse issues and became an advocate for addiction recovery and mental health awareness.

    "Friends" brought immense pressure, as Perry revealed, saying, "I felt like I was gonna die if the live audience didn’t laugh, and that’s not healthy for sure." He detailed the struggles and detox experiences he went through, spending a substantial amount to achieve sobriety.

    Perry dedicated his memoir, "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing," to "all of the sufferers out there" and noted in the prologue: "I should be dead."

    Last Updated Oct 29, 2023, 8:21 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dharamshala Intl. Film Festival 2023 unveils 92 film lineup, opens with Varun Grover's 'All India Rank'

    Dharamshala Intl. Film Festival 2023 unveils 92 film lineup, opens with Varun Grover's 'All India Rank'

    Angelina Jolie and ex-husband Brad Pitt's ongoing row over $160 million vineyard gets much complicated vma

    Angelina Jolie and ex-husband Brad Pitt's ongoing row over $160 million vineyard gets much complicated

    'The Woman in Me': Andy Cohen reveals 'unsettling' 2013 interview with pop queen Britney Spears vma

    'The Woman in Me': Andy Cohen reveals 'unsettling' 2013 interview with pop queen Britney Spears

    Imran Khan reunites with Genelia Dsouza in viral photo; is a new film project on the cards? vma

    Imran Khan reunites with Genelia Dsouza in viral photo; is a new film project on the cards?

    Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi's Wedding: Allu Arjun spotted at airport, En Route to Italy for celebration SHG

    Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi's Wedding: Allu Arjun spotted at airport, En Route to Italy for celebration

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Chances of heavy rain with thunder in the state today; IMD issues yellow alert in 8 districts rkn

    Kerala: Chances of heavy rain with thunder in the state today; IMD issues yellow alert in 8 districts

    World Stroke Day 2023: Day, history and significance ATG EAI

    World Stroke Day 2023: Day, history and significance

    Happy Birthday Kriti Kharbanda: 5 best films of the actress SHG EAI

    Happy Birthday Kriti Kharbanda: 5 best films of the actress

    Kartik Month 2023: How to observe Damodar month? Check dos and donts to follow this sacred month anr

    Kartik Month 2023: How to observe Damodar month? Check do's and don'ts to follow this sacred month

    Kartik Month 2023: Know significance, history, rituals and more anr

    Kartik Month 2023: Know significance, history, rituals and more

    Recent Videos

    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be'eri

    Israel-Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be’eri

    Video Icon