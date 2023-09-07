Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Freddie Mercury's piano Bohemian Rhapsody's original manuscript sold for whopping $3 million

    The 59 lots sold on Wednesday brought in 12,172,290 pounds. The auction room team added that each one went for more than double the estimated price. Sotheby's says it is the largest collection, by volume, of a cultural icon to go to auction since the Elton John sale in 1988, when 2,000 lots sold for a total of £4.8 million.

    First Published Sep 7, 2023, 5:15 PM IST

    The piano Queen frontman Freddie Mercury used to compose almost all of his greatest songs. The original manuscript for Bohemian Rhapsody was sold for over $3 million Wednesday when they went under the hammer for auction in London courtesy of the Sotheby's auction team. The Sotheby's auction room echoed the sound of the track "We Will Rock You" before bidding began at the black-tie evening auction. The items were among over 1,400 lots of Mercury memorabilia up for grabs over the next week, with the famous auction house facade decorated with a moustache for the occasion.

    Also, according to the auctioning team, The 59 lots sold on Wednesday brought in £12,172,290. They also added that each one went for more than double the estimated price. Auctioneer Oliver Barker called the "Bohemian Rhapsody" lyrics -- contained in 15-pages of pencil and ballpoint pen remarks -- a "modern cultural icon".

    The manuscript also reveals that Mercury, who died from AIDS in 1991, originally intended to call the song "Mongolian Rhapsody". Surprisingly, a record number of 2000 bidders from 61 countries registered to participate in the sale. A part of the auction proceeds will get donated to the Mercury Phoenix Trust and the Elton John Aids Foundation, two organizations involved in the fight against AIDS. Noted and prominent singer Elton John, recalling late artist Freddie Mercury, also said, "I miss Freddie to this day. He was a wonderful friend. So full of love and life than anyone I have ever met. A brilliant performer whose music has inspired and thrilled millions. He was kind, generous and funny. It is a tragedy that AIDS took him from the world too soon."

    Last Updated Sep 7, 2023, 5:15 PM IST
