Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday asserted that the party will not be intimidated by the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) summons in connection with the National Herald case.

At the Congress party meet, Kharge targeted the Modi government criticizing it over the ED chargesheet against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi in National Herald case.

He added that Congress brought together entire opposition against Waqf Bill and all the INDIA bloc constituents supported the party in doing so. “Supreme Court has given importance to points raised by Congress, other opposition parties on Waqf,” the party chief said.

In a strongly worded post on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP-led central government of orchestrating a “conspiracy” by dragging Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi into the National Herald case. Kharge said that despite the Enforcement Directorate (ED) action and property attachments in Delhi, Lucknow, and Mumbai, the Congress would not be intimidated.

“The government has added the names of CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi in the chargesheet under a well-planned conspiracy. But we are not afraid,” Kharge wrote.

He alleged that the action was driven by political vendetta, noting that the recent ED moves came just days after the AICC session in Ahmedabad. “It cannot be a coincidence. Every time we hold a major Congress session, ED and CBI raids are used to derail us,” Kharge said, recalling similar efforts during the Raipur convention.

Kharge defended the role of ‘Young Indian’, calling it a not-for-profit company and arguing that the properties and shares of AJL could not be transferred or profited from. “The BJP is misleading the public with lies. We must go among the people and expose their conspiracy,” he said.

Referring to the ongoing legal battle over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, Kharge said that the Congress and the INDIA bloc had collectively opposed the bill and were now encouraged by the Supreme Court’s response. He specifically called out the provision of ‘Waqf by user’ as a deliberate attempt by the government to stir up disputes.

“This case is still being heard by the Supreme Court. We are confident of victory,” Kharge said, accusing BJP leaders of spreading rumours and confusion around the legislation.

He urged party workers to stay united, keep raising key public issues, and work with a focused plan. “We will listen to your suggestions and chalk out the next strategy accordingly,” he said.

The probe agency ED recently summoned several Congress leaders for questioning in the case linked to alleged financial irregularities.

On April 15, ED filed a chargesheet against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in connection with the money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.

Congress Overseas chief Sam Pitroda was also named in the alleged National Herald money laundering case.

National Herald case centers on alleged financial irregularities involving Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and Young Indian Private Limited (YIL), a company in which the Gandhis are majority shareholders.​

The ED's investigation, initiated in 2021, is based on a 2014 complaint by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy. The complaint alleges that Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, were involved in a criminal conspiracy to misappropriate assets worth over Rs 2,000 crore belonging to AJL. It is claimed that YIL acquired AJL's assets through fraudulent means.​

On April 12, the ED issued notices to take possession of immovable assets worth Rs 661 crore in connection with the case. These assets include Herald House in Delhi, a building in Mumbai's Bandra area, and another in Lucknow.

These properties were previously attached by the ED in November 2023 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and the attachment was confirmed by the Adjudicating Authority in April 2024.​

The ED has accused the Gandhis of criminal conspiracy and misappropriation of funds in acquiring AJL's assets through YIL. The agency alleges that YIL and AJL properties were used to generate additional proceeds of crime through bogus donations, fabricated advance rent, and fake advertisements.​

The Congress party has denied any wrongdoing, asserting that the acquisition was part of a plan to revive the National Herald newspaper. The case has been a point of contention, with the Congress terming the investigation as "petty vendetta tactics" and dubbing the ED a "coalition partner" of the BJP.​