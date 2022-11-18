Memefest: 'Cheers' turn jeers as Qatar bans beer sales at FIFA World Cup 2022 stadiums

FIFA has banned the sale of alcohol at all eight Qatar World Cup 2022 stadiums just 48 hours before the tournament starts. The latest development has sparked a massive social media outburst, with several football fans posting memes to mock the Gulf nation.

Just 48 hours before the opening of the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, FIFA decided to outlaw the sale of alcohol at all eight stadiums in Doha, despite efforts from sponsor Budweiser to downplay the decision.

Also read: Qatar bans sale of beer at World Cup 2022 stadiums 48 hours before tournament

Moments before FIFA announced that alcohol sales will be restricted to specific "fan zones" where pints cost 12 pounds, are only available at particular times, and are limited to four per person, the beer brand's Twitter account commented, "Well, this is awkward..."

Alcohol sales on stadium concourses were originally planned, but they will no longer take place, purportedly due to pressure from Qatar's all-powerful royal family. In hotels and restaurants that have a licence, alcohol will be offered as usual.

The action puts FIFA in conflict with Budweiser, who is believed to have a 75 million-dollar sponsorship deal with the organising body.

Doha officials committed to respecting FIFA's corporate partners when they launched their hosting bid and again when they signed contracts after winning the vote in 2010. However, the dispute may still result in a legal dispute.

Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022: Do's and don'ts for fans travelling to Doha for showpiece tournament

According to reports, Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, the ruler of Qatar, asked for the rule modification to be implemented.

The World Cup 2022, the first to be staged in a Muslim country, has already been dogged by controversy. The current dispute has pitted football's governing ethos and traditional trappings against the hosts' orthodox interpretation of Islam.

Fans in Qatar and on social media reacted angrily and resignedly to the ban. Brian Davidson, the first fan in Qatar to drink an official World Cup 2022 beer, said, "I'm devastated. It doesn't make sense. What's wrong with having a beer at a match?

'Beer wasn't going to be sold inside the stadiums anyhow, just on the concourse."

"Millions of people are coming from all over the world and they just want to watch football, enjoy the sun and knock back a few beers. I'll just have to go to the Fan Zones or a hotel for a drink but it's a real pity that the Qataris have implemented this ban," he added.

Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022: The 8 stadiums that will host football's elite, capacity, matches and more

This week, FIFA gave the Qatari hosts one leniency regarding Budweiser's accessibility in stadiums. The football governing body agreed to move the Budweiser concession stalls into locations that would make them less noticeable after the organisers complained that they were too prominent. Such adjustments so close to the beginning of a tournament are pretty uncommon.

Just three months ago, FIFA also consented to move the tournament's start date up one day so the hosts would play in the sole match. The new date for Qatar vs. Ecuador game is November 20.

Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022 opening ceremony: Date, time, performers, where to watch in India and more

Here's a look at the memes and jokes that flooded Twitter following this shocking announcement: