Kathanar is the film directed by Rojin Thomas after the super hit movie 'Home'. Jayasurya stars as the protagonist in the film. Anushka Shetty is the female lead. The makers have released the character poster on the occasion of Anushka's birthday. Anushka appears in Kathanar as the character Nila. The first look poster of the film, which was released earlier, had received a great response.

A huge film in Malayalam

Rojin and his team completed the filming in 212 days over 18 months. The film, with the biggest budget in Malayalam, is produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Gokulam Movies. Reports suggest the budget is 75 crores. The movie will be released in 15 languages, including Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, English, Bengali, Chinese, French, Korean, Italian, Russian, Indonesian, Japanese, and German.

The shooting of Kathanar started in 2023. The massive set, spanning 45,000 square feet on 36 acres, garnered a lot of attention. Besides Anushka Shetty, Prabhu Deva also plays a central character in Kathanar. The movie is being made in 3D. Jayasurya's last released film was 'Enthada Saji', directed by Godfy Xavier Babu. 'Aadu 3', directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, is currently in the works.