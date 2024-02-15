Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi: Akshay Kumar shares photo of BAPS Swaminarayan temple, calls it 'historic moment'

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar was in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday (Feb 14) to inaugurate the city's first Hindu stone temple. Akshay chose a white and golden kurta for the grand occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, marking a historic moment. The Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) created the huge holy complex. Bollywood celebs such as Akshay Kumar, Vivek Oberoi, and Shankar Mahadevan, among others, attended the great event.

Following the consecration event, Akshay Kumar resorted to social media to post a stunning photo of the Hindu temple. The actor called it a 'historic occasion' and expressed thanks for the opportunity to be a part of the magnificence. His post included a caption that read, “Blessed to be a part of the inauguration of the BAPS Swaminarayan temple at Abu Dhabi. What a historic moment!!”

Social media users took to the comment box of Akshay Kumar’s post in no time. A user called Akshay, “My favorite star” while another said, “This is the beauty of sanatan dharam.” One person mentioned, “Historical day for Every one…”

A comment also read, “Thanks for sharing your memory there .. i hope you like it .. Akshay ji.” Many others showered love for the ‘Khiladi’ of Bollywood.

Grammy-winner Shankar Mahadevan, who was also present at the event, shared his happiness on the ‘historic moment’ and told a news agency, “This is an extremely happy moment for India and all Indians all over the world. This is a historic moment in our lives where we are going to witness a Mandir which is so magnificent and spiritual coming on a land like Abu Dhabi. Only our PM Narendra Modi can execute this. I want to thank the entire Swaminarayan family for including me.”

About BAPS Hindu Mandir:

The temple, known as the BAPS Hindu Mandir, was built with over 300 high-tech sensors to detect temperature and monitor seismic activity. No metal was used in its construction, and the foundation was filled with fly ash.

The BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha erected the great temple on a 27-acre property in Abu Mreikhah, near Al Rahba off the Dubai-Abu Dhabi Sheikh Zayed Highway, at a cost of around ₹ 700 crore.

PM Modi will open the biggest Hindu stone temple in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday evening, following the signing of various bilateral agreements with the UAE and the high-voltage 'Ahlan Modi' event, which drew tremendous participation from the Indian diaspora on Tuesday.