Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi: Akshay Kumar shares photo of BAPS Swaminarayan temple, calls it 'historic moment'

    Bollywood star Akshay Kumar was in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday (Feb 14) to inaugurate the city's first Hindu stone temple. Akshay chose a white and golden kurta for the grand occasion.

    First Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi: Akshay Kumar shares photo of BAPS Swaminarayan temple, calls it 'historic moment' RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 15, 2024, 9:24 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, marking a historic moment. The Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) created the huge holy complex. Bollywood celebs such as Akshay Kumar, Vivek Oberoi, and Shankar Mahadevan, among others, attended the great event.

    Following the consecration event, Akshay Kumar resorted to social media to post a stunning photo of the Hindu temple. The actor called it a 'historic occasion' and expressed thanks for the opportunity to be a part of the magnificence. His post included a caption that read, “Blessed to be a part of the inauguration of the BAPS Swaminarayan temple at Abu Dhabi. What a historic moment!!”

    Social media users took to the comment box of Akshay Kumar’s post in no time. A user called Akshay, “My favorite star” while another said, “This is the beauty of sanatan dharam.” One person mentioned, “Historical day for Every one…” 

    A comment also read, “Thanks for sharing your memory there .. i hope you like it .. Akshay ji.” Many others showered love for the ‘Khiladi’ of Bollywood.

    Grammy-winner Shankar Mahadevan, who was also present at the event, shared his happiness on the ‘historic moment’ and told a news agency, “This is an extremely happy moment for India and all Indians all over the world. This is a historic moment in our lives where we are going to witness a Mandir which is so magnificent and spiritual coming on a land like Abu Dhabi. Only our PM Narendra Modi can execute this. I want to thank the entire Swaminarayan family for including me.”

    About BAPS Hindu Mandir:
    The temple, known as the BAPS Hindu Mandir, was built with over 300 high-tech sensors to detect temperature and monitor seismic activity. No metal was used in its construction, and the foundation was filled with fly ash. 

    The BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha erected the great temple on a 27-acre property in Abu Mreikhah, near Al Rahba off the Dubai-Abu Dhabi Sheikh Zayed Highway, at a cost of around ₹ 700 crore. 

    PM Modi will open the biggest Hindu stone temple in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday evening, following the signing of various bilateral agreements with the UAE and the high-voltage 'Ahlan Modi' event, which drew tremendous participation from the Indian diaspora on Tuesday.

    Last Updated Feb 15, 2024, 9:24 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hrithik Roshan posts photo with crutches says, 'Strength is not always being Rambo' RBA

    Hrithik Roshan posts photo with crutches says, 'Strength is not always being Rambo'

    Love Sex aur Dhokha 2: Ektaa Kapoor announces movie with motion poster; film to release on April 19 RBA

    Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2: Ektaa Kapoor announces movie with motion poster; film to release on April 19

    Football Valentine's Day with the Beckhams: David's playful post leaves fans smiling osf

    Valentine's Day with the Beckhams: David's playful post leaves fans smiling

    Shah Rukh Khan at World Government Summit 2024 in Dubai; pulls off James Bond moment-WATCH RBA

    Shah Rukh Khan at World Government Summit 2024 in Dubai; pulls off James Bond moment-WATCH

    Jacqueline Fernandes withdraws plea against Sukesh Chandrashekhar; here's what we know RBA

    Jacqueline Fernandes withdraws plea against Sukesh Chandrashekhar; here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    No allegations of rape received West Bengal police counters 'misinformation' on Sandeshkhali incident

    'No allegations of rape received...' West Bengal police counters 'misinformation' on Sandeshkhali incident

    cricket India vs England, 3rd Test: Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel receive Test caps, set to make their debuts osf

    India vs England, 3rd Test: Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel receive Test caps, set to make their debuts

    Farmers protest 2 Protesters likely to block train tracks in Punjab Today hold talks with government gcw

    Farmers protest 2.0: Protesters likely to block train tracks in Punjab today, hold talks with government

    cricket Rohit Sharma set to lead India in T20 World Cup 2024: BCCI makes official announcement (WATCH) osf

    Rohit Sharma set to lead India in T20 World Cup 2024: BCCI makes official announcement (WATCH)

    Had a wonderful meeting says PM Modi after holding talks with Qatar counterpart gcw

    ‘Had a wonderful meeting,' says PM Modi after holding talks with Qatar counterpart

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon