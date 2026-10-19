A firing incident targeted actor Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area. While the actor escaped unhurt, his driver was injured. Three accused, with alleged links to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, have been apprehended in connection with the case.

Firing Targets Tiger Shroff's Car in Juhu

Fans gathered outside actor Tiger Shroff’s residence after a firing incident in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday evening. Some fans were seen bringing flowers for the actor as they stood outside his home following the incident.

According to Mumbai Police, the firing took place at around 7 pm on Sunday when Tiger was leaving a football club in Juhu. The accused allegedly opened fire at the actor’s car. While Tiger escaped direct gunshot injuries, his driver sustained injuries in the incident.

Three Suspects Apprehended

The three accused in the case, identified as Rehan alias Sukka from Haryana, Hritik Kurmi alias Roshan from Bihar, and a minor, had been apprehended and would be handed over to the Mumbai Police.

According to Kota Superintendent of Police Tejaswani Gautam, police received information at around 9:45 am and took steps to stop them from escaping. “We covered the exit points, platforms and various other locations to apprehend the accused. It was the Pune-Jaipur Express. We received the information around 9:45 AM. The Mumbai Police have arrived, and we will hand the accused over to them. Based on preliminary questioning, one of the accused is a Rapido rider. Further detailed interrogation will provide more clarity,” she said.

Link to Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Revealed

Gautam also said preliminary questioning revealed that Anil Pandit, who is linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, had been in contact with Rehan, one of the accused.

Investigation Underway

The case has been registered under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)